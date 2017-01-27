American Honey (2016)
All the Cities of the North (2016)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
The Teacher (2016)
My Life as a Courgette (2016)
Toni Erdmann (2016)
The Fixer (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: All the Cities of the North (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

SOLOTHURN 2017 Awards

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Divine Order and Doctor Jack awarded at Solothurn

by 

- The Solothurn Film Festival has given the prestigious Solothurn Award to Petra Volpe’s film, while the Audience Award went to the moving piece by Benoît Lange and Pierre-Antoine Hiroz

The Divine Order and Doctor Jack awarded at Solothurn
Petra Volpe (centre) with the team behind The Divine Order

The 52nd edition of the Solothurn Film Festival has drawn to a close with a couple of unexpected winners. Indeed, The Divine Order [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Petra Volpe is the first fiction title to go home with the gathering’s holy grail, the Solothurn Award. The latest oeuvre by Volpe (following the multi-award-winning Dreamland) is a courageous film about a period that was both dark and successful for Swiss women, when they went to great lengths to win the right to vote. The jury, comprising director Sabine Gisiger, Zurich-born actor Anatole Taubman, and Swiss legal expert and diplomat Cornelio Sommaruga, was impressed by the approach of the Italian-Swiss director, who was able to bravely tackle a dramatic chapter in the history of her country via this refreshing comedy. The jury also particularly appreciated the excellent screenplay and the tremendous acting. The Divine Order was produced by Zodiac Pictures, SRF and Teleclub, and is being sold overseas by TrustNordisk. The movie will be out in theatres in German-speaking Switzerland on 9 March 2017, distributed by Filmcoopi.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Another courageous film brimming with hope was crowned with the Audience Award: Doctor Jack [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Benoît Lange and Pierre-Antoine Hiroz. Their documentary, a co-production between Switzerland (PointProd, Dr Jack Production [Fondation Calcutta Espoir] and RTS) and France (Episode 4), depicts the humanitarian commitment of 84-year-old doctor Jack Preger, who is willing to make any sacrifice necessary to save lives in Calcutta. Doctor Jack is distributed by Swiss company Adok Films.

(Translated from Italian)

 

comments
NIFF HOME
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

IFFR Belgique HOME