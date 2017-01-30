Heartstone emerges victorious at Premiers Plans

by Fabien Lemercier

30/01/2017 - The film by Iceland’s Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson has won the Grand Prix and the Audience Award; audiences in Angers also awarded Step by Step

At the 29th Premiers Plans Festival, victory has been claimed by Heartstone by Icelandic director Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson, which pulled off a staggering double win, pocketing both the Grand Prix (handed out by a jury chaired by French actor Lambert Wilson) and the Audience Award. Revealed in the Venice Days and screened at Toronto, the Icelandic-Danish co-production, which revolves around two teenagers going through the difficult transition to adulthood, had already won awards at Warsaw, Lübeck, Thessaloniki, Copenhagen and Tromso. Its international sales are handled by German sales agent Films Boutique.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The Best Actress and Actor Awards singled out two performers from the same film: Margarita Breitkreiz and Georg Friedrich for Marija by Swiss director Michael Koch. Unveiled in competition at Locarno and also screened at Toronto, the film produced by Germany and Switzerland is being sold overseas by French company Luxbox.

In the competition section dedicated to French feature debuts, the Audience Award crowned the tremendous Step by Step by duo Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir, which has been bringing the house down wherever it has been premiered, ahead of its French theatrical release via Gaumont on 1 March. The Jean-Claude Brialy Award went to Paris la blanche by Lidia Leber Terki (a surprise hit at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which will be released in France on 29 March by ARP Sélection).

As for the short films, the Ukrainian-Iranian co-production Posle by Hanna Jalili went home with the Grand Jury Prize in the European competition, while the audience singled out the British film Jacked by Rene Pannevis. Chasse royale by duo Lisa Akola and Romane Guéret won over the jury in the section for French shorts, whereas the viewers plumped for L’âge des sirènes by Héloïse Pelloquet. Lastly, the Hungarian movie Balkon by Dagid Dell’Edera proved a hit with the jury of the animated shorts programme, while the competition for titles from European film schools saw victory for Russia, with Fedor’s Journey Through Moscow at the Turn of the XXI Century by Aksinya Gog.

Here is the complete list of winners:

European feature debuts

Grand Jury Prize

Heartstone - Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson (Iceland/Denmark)

Audience Award

Heartstone - Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson

French feature debuts

Audience Award

Step by Step - Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir (France)

Jean-Claude Brialy Award

Paris la blanche - Lidia Leber Terki (France)

CCAS Award

A Taste of Ink - Morgan Simon (France)

European debut short films

Grand Jury Prize

Posle - Hanna Jalili (Ukraine/Iran)

Audience Award

Jacked - Rene Pannevis (UK)

French debut short films

Grand Jury Prize

Chasse royale - Lisa Akola and Romane Guéret

Audience Award

L’âge des sirènes - Héloïse Pelloquet

Librarians’ Award for a French short film

Koropa - Laura Henno

European debut animated short films (“Plans animés”)

Grand Jury Prize

Balkon - Dagid Dell’Edera (Hungary)

Special Mention

Ayny - Ahmas Saleh (Germany)

Short Format Award

La table - Eugène Boitsov (France)

European film-school titles

Grand Jury Prize

Fedor’s Journey Through Moscow at the Turn of the XXI Century - Aksinya Gog (Russia)

Audience Award

Cieplo-Zimmo - Marta Prus (Poland)

Arte Award

I Made You, I Kill You - Alexandru Petru Badelita (France)

Angers Students’ Award

Fedor’s Journey Through Moscow at the Turn of the XXI Century - Aksinya Gog

Musical Creation Award – Short Film

Simon Halsberghe for Kitten Instinct by Liesbeth Eeckman (Belgium)

Best Actress Award – French Short Film

Camille Goudeau - Blind sex by Sarah Santamaria-Mertens (France)

Jury Special Mention

Tatiana Iekel in Toate fluviile curg in mare by Alexandru Badea (Romania)

Best Actor Award – French Short Film

Eddhy Dupont in Chasse royale by Lisa Akola and Romane Guéret (France)

Jury Special Mention

Mattis Durand in L’âge des sirènes - Héloïse Pelloquet (France)

Screenplay readings



Audience Award for a First Feature Screenplay

Petite sauvage - Emma Benestan

Fondation Visio Award for a First Feature Screenplay

Pearl - Elsa Amiel

Audience Award for a First Short Screenplay

FC Zagora - Yves Piat

Saftas/Erasmus Award for a European Feature

Heartstone - Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson

(Translated from French)