A Good Wife wins Trieste

by Camillo De Marco

30/01/2017 - The audience opted to award the feature debut by Mirjana Karanović, while Monica Bellucci picked up the Eastern Star Award and Anna Zamecka’s Communion won Best Documentary

As the 2017 edition of the Trieste Film Festival drew to a close, two awards were handed out to female directors by viewers at the gathering: the Trieste Award for Best Feature in competition went to A Good Wife , the directorial debut by Serbian actress Mirjana Karanović, who also plays the role of Milena, a 50-year-old woman who has to come to terms with her discovery of a dark chapter in her husband’s life. Meanwhile, the Alpe Adria Cinema Award for Best Documentary in competition was bestowed upon the Polish movie Communion by Anna Zamecka. Furthermore, the Romanian title Written/Unwritten by Adrian Silisteanu pocketed the TSFF Shorts Award for Best Short Film in competition.

The closing ceremony was attended by Monica Bellucci, who was honoured with the Eastern Star Award 2017, given out each year to an important figure from the world of cinema who has contributed to building a bridge between Eastern and Western Europe with their work. Bellucci toplined the closing film of the 28th edition, On the Milky Road by Emir Kusturica. Finally, Marco Bellocchio’s Sweet Dreams won the Award for Best Italian Film of the Year, which was established this year by the National Union of Italian Film Critics (SNCCI).

Here is a list of the other prizes that were handed out:

Corso Salani Award

The Nature of Things – Laura Viezzoli (Italy)

Sky Arte Award (handed out by the Sky Arte HD channel and consisting of the acquisition and broadcasting of one of the films in the TriesteFF Art&Sound section)

Koudelka: Shooting Holy Land – Gilad Baram (Germany/Czech Republic)

EASTWEEK Mattador Award for Best Story

Cono d’ombra – Luca Mastrogiovanni (Italy)

Best EASTWEEK Project

Parents – Artur Wyrzkowsky (Poland)

Balkans and Caucasus Observatory Award for Best Documentary in Competition

The Good Postman – Tonislav Hristov (Finland/Bulgaria)

Erasmus Jury Award

Amerika Square – Yannis Sakaridis (Greece/UK/Germany)

Cinema Warrior – Cultural Resistance Award

Vitaly Mansky

Central European Initiative Award

Cristi Puiu

(Translated from Italian)