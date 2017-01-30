A Good Wife wins Trieste
by Camillo De Marco
- The audience opted to award the feature debut by Mirjana Karanović, while Monica Bellucci picked up the Eastern Star Award and Anna Zamecka’s Communion won Best Documentary
As the 2017 edition of the Trieste Film Festival drew to a close, two awards were handed out to female directors by viewers at the gathering: the Trieste Award for Best Feature in competition went to A Good Wife [+see also:
film profile], the directorial debut by Serbian actress Mirjana Karanović, who also plays the role of Milena, a 50-year-old woman who has to come to terms with her discovery of a dark chapter in her husband's life. Meanwhile, the Alpe Adria Cinema Award for Best Documentary in competition was bestowed upon the Polish movie Communion [+see also:
film profile] by Anna Zamecka. Furthermore, the Romanian title Written/Unwritten by Adrian Silisteanu pocketed the TSFF Shorts Award for Best Short Film in competition.
The closing ceremony was attended by Monica Bellucci, who was honoured with the Eastern Star Award 2017, given out each year to an important figure from the world of cinema who has contributed to building a bridge between Eastern and Western Europe with their work. Bellucci toplined the closing film of the 28th edition, On the Milky Road [+see also:
film profile] by Emir Kusturica. Finally, Marco Bellocchio's Sweet Dreams [+see also:
Q&A: Marco Bellocchio
film profile] won the Award for Best Italian Film of the Year, which was established this year by the National Union of Italian Film Critics (SNCCI).
Here is a list of the other prizes that were handed out:
Corso Salani Award
The Nature of Things – Laura Viezzoli (Italy)
Sky Arte Award (handed out by the Sky Arte HD channel and consisting of the acquisition and broadcasting of one of the films in the TriesteFF Art&Sound section)
Koudelka: Shooting Holy Land – Gilad Baram (Germany/Czech Republic)
EASTWEEK Mattador Award for Best Story
Cono d’ombra – Luca Mastrogiovanni (Italy)
Best EASTWEEK Project
Parents – Artur Wyrzkowsky (Poland)
Balkans and Caucasus Observatory Award for Best Documentary in Competition
The Good Postman [+see also:
film profile] – Tonislav Hristov (Finland/Bulgaria)
Erasmus Jury Award
Amerika Square [+see also:
interview: Yannis Sakaridis
film profile] – Yannis Sakaridis (Greece/UK/Germany)
Cinema Warrior – Cultural Resistance Award
Vitaly Mansky
Central European Initiative Award
Cristi Puiu
(Translated from Italian)