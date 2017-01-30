Swedish title The Nile Hilton Incident tastes victory at Sundance

by Fran Royo

30/01/2017 - Six European titles have won accolades in the World Cinema Dramatic and World Cinema Documentary Competitions at the 33rd edition of the US gathering

The 33rd edition of the Sundance Film Festival, which was held in Park City, Utah, from 19-29 January, has announced its winners, but despite the slew of European titles found amongst the contenders (read the news), we find only six European productions or co-productions awarded in the World Cinema Dramatic and World Cinema Documentary Competitions.

In the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, the Grand Jury Prize went to Swedish director Tarik Saleh’s third feature, The Nile Hilton Incident ; Saleh was the first Swedish contender in nine years for the top prize (read the news) and emerged victorious in the end with this police drama set in Cairo, revolving around the Egyptian revolution of 2011. In the same competition, British director Francis Lee was singled out with the Directing Award for his Yorkshire-set romantic drama God’s Own Country (read the news). The Special Jury Award for Cinematography went to Manu Dacosse for the German production Axolotl Overkill , the debut feature by Helene Hegemann, which competed alongside nine other German titles (read the news).

In the World Cinema Documentary Competition, the Danish title Last Men in Aleppo by Feras Fayyad and Steen Johannessen, which follows the last remaining residents in the Syrian city as they prepare themselves for a siege, pocketed the Grand Jury Prize. Eight French productions or co-productions took part in the US film festival this year (read the news), but the most successful one was the portrait of Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s life and carer, Winnie, as it earned Pascale Lamche the Directing Award. Lastly, Rodrigo Trejo Villanueva’s cinematography won the Special Jury Award for the Indian-German-Finnish co-production Machines by Rahul Jain.

Here is the complete list of European winners at the Sundance Film Festival:

World Cinema Dramatic Competition

Grand Jury Prize

The Nile Hilton Incident - Tarik Saleh (Sweden)

Directing Award

Francis Lee - God’s Own Country (UK)

Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Manu Dacosse - Axolotl Overkill (Germany)

World Cinema Documentary Competition

Grand Jury Prize

Last Men in Aleppo - Feras Fayyad (Denmark)

Directing Award

Pascale Lamche - Winnie (France)

Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Rodrigo Trejo Villanueva - Machines (India/Germany/Finland)