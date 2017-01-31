Elle triumphs at the Lumières

by Fabien Lemercier

31/01/2017 - Paul Verhoeven’s feature has gone home with three major accolades, while two prizes went to Last Days of Louis XIV, My Life as a Courgette and Divines

Best Film of 2016, Best Director and Best Actress, for Isabelle Huppert: the favourite title Elle by Dutch director Paul Verhoeven proved the predictions correct when it topped the winners’ list at the 22nd Lumières Awards. Similar to the Golden Globes in that they are handed out to the best films and artists in French and French-language cinema by foreign journalists working in Paris, the trophies were given out last night at the Théâtre de la Madeleine at a ceremony that also paid tribute to Marion Cotillard and Cannes General Delegate Thierry Frémaux, both of whom were in attendance.

This edition of the Lumières Awards also shone a spotlight on two other French productions directed by European filmmakers. Last Days of Louis XIV by Spaniard Albert Serra earned Jean-Pierre Léaud the Best Actor Award and DoP Jonathan Ricquebourg the Best Cinematography Award. Meanwhile, My Life as a Courgette by Swiss director Claude Barras was, as widely expected, crowned in the animation category (let’s not forget that the movie has been nominated for the upcoming Oscar in its respective category) and raised eyebrows when it also pocketed the Best Screenplay Award, for Céline Sciamma.

Lastly, we should also note the double win for Houda Benyamina’s Divines , which was crowned Best Debut Film as well as triumphing in the Best New Actress category (for Oulaya Amamra and Déborah Lukumuena). This emphasis on new blood was offset by the trophy for Best Documentary that went to seasoned director Bertrand Tavernier with Journey Through French Cinema .

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film

Elle - Paul Verhoeven

Best Director

Paul Verhoeven – Elle

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Best Actor

Jean-Pierre Léaud – Last Days of Louis XIV

Best Screenplay

Céline Sciamma – My Life as a Courgette

Best Cinematography

Jonathan Ricquebourg – Last Days of Louis XIV

Best New Actor

Damien Bonnard – Staying Vertical

Best New Actress

Oulaya Amamra and Déborah Lukumuena – Divines

Best Debut Film

Divines - Houda Benyamina

Best French-language Film

Hedi - Mohamed Ben Attia (Tunisia/Belgium)

Best Animated Film

My Life as a Courgette - Claude Barras

Best Documentary

Journey Through French Cinema - Bertrand Tavernier

Best Music

Ibrahim Maalouf – In the Forests of Siberia

