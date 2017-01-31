Cineuropa partners up with Festival Scope to present films from Rotterdam

by Cineuropa

31/01/2017 - Win a free pass to access five exclusive films from the International Film Festival Rotterdam thanks to the Cineuropa-Festival Scope partnership

The 46th edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam is opening its line-up to film lovers across the globe thanks to the partnership between Cineuropa and Festival Scope. You can win tickets to watch five exclusive films from the Dutch gathering, and the only thing you need to do is register here before 2 February to win a Festival Pass that will give you access to these films, which will be available to watch until 20 February (one of them until 5 February). Winners will be notified by 3 February.

There will be only 200 tickets per film, and even if you do not manage to win a free pass, remember that this is also a paying event, where every movie can be seen for the price of €4, and if you purchase five or more films, the cost is reduced to €2 each. Films will be screened in their original language, with English subtitles. Users will have one-time access to each film via the Festival Scope website, or on an iPad via the Festival Scope Player. The audience is asked to vote after each screening, in order to provide feedback about the line-up and to inform the organisers about the main highlights.

Titles from IFFR Live (read the news) are also included among the five films viewable with the free pass.

Here is the line-up:

IFFR Live titles

The Man - Charlotte Sieling (Denmark) (until 5 February)

Mister Universo - Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel (Italy/Austria)

Home - Fien Troch (Belgium)

Prevenge - Alice Lowe (United Kingdom)

The Giant - Johannes Nyholm (Serbia/Denmark)

A Wedding - Stephan Streker (Belgium/France/Luxembourg/Pakistan)

Rest of the line-up

The Last Family - Jan P Matuszyński (Poland)

Park - Sofia Exarchou (Greece)

Mimosas - Oliver Laxe (Morocco)

All the Cities of the North - Dane Komljen (Serbia/Bosnia & Herzegovina/Montenegro)

A Decent Woman - Lukas Valenta Rinner (Austria/South Korea/Argentina)

Knife in the Clear Water - Xuebo Wang (China)

Out There - Takehiro Ito (Japan)

By the Time It Gets Dark - Anocha Suwichakornpong (Thailand)

Kékszakállú - Gastón Solnicki (Argentina)

Suffering of Ninko - Niwatsukino Norihiro (Japan)

The Last of Us - Ala Eddine Slim (Tunisia/Qatar/United Arab Emirate)

Antes que cante el gallo - Arí Maniel Cruz (Puerto Rico)

Solo, Solitude - Yosep Anggi Noen (Indonesia)