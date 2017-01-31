American Honey (2016)
My Life as a Courgette (2016)
BERLIN 2017 Jury

Paul Verhoeven, and the rest: Berlin’s international jury has a full complement

- A week away from its opening ceremony, Berlin has announced the make-up of its competition jury and the recipient of this year’s Honorary Golden Bear: Italian costume designer Milena Canonero

(l-r) Paul Verhoeven, Dora Bouchoucha Fourati, Julia Jentsch, Olafur Eliasson, Diego Luna, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Wang Quan’an

One week away from the start of the 67th edition of the Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017), the organisers of the prestigious event are making their final announcements concerning the make-up of the international jury and the recipient of the Honorary Golden Bear.

Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, who is to chair the international jury that will be tasked with assessing the 18 titles in competition and handing out the Bears (read the news), will be flanked by three women and three men from all over the world, ready and willing to help him make these important decisions.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Europe will be represented on the jury by German actress Julia Jentsch, a regular at this particular festival ever since she took her baby steps in this industry, as she was chosen as a Shooting Star in 2005, the same year she received a Silver Bear for her role in the Oscar-nominated Sophie Scholl: The Final Days [+see also:
trailer
film profile]. She has been spotted at Berlin on several occasions since, such as when she has graced the big screen at the Berlinale Palast in Competition – as she did last year, starring in 24 Weeks [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Anne Zohra Berrached
film profile]. The other European on the jury is Danish-born Icelandic artist (based in Berlin) Olafur Eliasson, best known for his commitment to environmental issues. 

Rubbing shoulders with them is Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha Fourati, who is also known for having always actively encouraged new talents and young screenwriters, and supported emerging film industries (especially in her role as president of the CNC’s Fonds Sud, now known as World Cinema Support). One of her most recent productions is Hedi [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], winner of the Best First Feature Film Award and the Silver Bear for Best Actor last year at Berlin.

The jury is rounded off by US actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mexican actor-director Diego Luna and Chinese screenwriter-director Wang Quan’an, winner of the Golden Bear in 2007 for Tuya’s Marriage, followed by two Silver Bears (for Apart Together in 2010 and White Deer Plain in 2012).

It was also revealed this morning which leading figure of the film world would be receiving the Honorary Golden Bear this year, for their lifetime achievement: Italian costume designer Milena Canonero, who has worked with filmmakers such as Kubrick, Coppola, Polanski, Louis Malle, Barbet Schroeder and Wes Anderson, and has received four Oscars (in addition to five nominations) in the course of her career. As well as bestowing this award upon her, Berlin will also dedicate a retrospective to Canonero comprising ten films, and including the cult masterpieces A Clockwork Orange, The Shining and The Godfather Part III.

(Translated from French)

 

