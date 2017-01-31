Carlos Vermut’s new film to be called Quién te cantará

by Alfonso Rivera

31/01/2017 - The Madrilenian filmmaker, who won the Golden Shell at San Sebastián with the astonishing Magical Girl, is gearing up for his third feature, toplined by Najwa Nimri

In a few days’ time – 20 February, to be precise – the shoot will begin for the new film by Carlos Vermut, following Diamond Flash and Magical Girl (winner of the Golden Shell at the 2014 San Sebastián Film Festival and the Goya Award for Best Actress for Bárbara Lennie), entitled Quién te cantará (lit. “Who Will Sing to You”), which shares its name with the famous song composed decades ago by Juan Carlos Calderón. Filming will take place in Málaga, Madrid and Cádiz, and the movie will be toplined by Najwa Nimri, who is returning to the big screen after spending a number of years applying her talents to theatre and television: her most recent film was 10.000 noches en ninguna parte , directed by Ramón Salazar in 2013.

The new oeuvre by Vermut (Madrid, 1975) will tackle the theme of fame and all its hidden intricacies through the story of a diva who has an accident and consequently starts suffering from amnesia. A fan and impersonator will help her to recover her memories and her songs, thus starting a game of deceitfulness, imitation and mirrors in which the very limits of creation and originality are questioned. The cast is rounded off by Natalia de Molina, Carme Elías and Eva Llorach, who also starred in Vermut’s debut film.

Quién te cantará is being produced by Enrique López Lavigne, of Apache Films, who has been firmly behind the director ever since his debut: “I’ve known Carlos Vermut since Nacho Vigalondo gave me a DVD of Diamond Flash: I was amazed that someone could be so subversive, telling a story with such a powerful personality and with the visual imagery invested in relating something, rather than focusing on the aesthetic side of things. I thought it was great that he was so committed to himself as a filmmaker and did not adhere to the usual rules of the cinema business. At that moment, we started talking about making a film together, and we came up with the title Quién te cantará (a song by Mocedades that we’re both crazy about) and the idea: we wanted a simple, character-driven, deeply emotional and disturbing film, with all the twists and turns that Carlos knows how to inject into a story. It certainly won’t be tame. And then, as Almodóvar used to say, Vermut should be a national treasure because there are very few directors with such crystal-clear ideas, who are simultaneously so in and out of the industry, and who attract the attention of the international festivals so much. Because he is driving Spanish film forward into uncharted territory,” the producer explains.

This will be a mid-budget movie, and is being co-produced with Spanish outfit Áralan Films and France’s Les Films du Worso, with the involvement of TVE, Canal Sur and Vodafone, and backing from the ICAA, the ICO and the Regional Government of Andalucía. Eduard Grau (Buried ) will serve as DoP, while Alberto Iglesias (Julieta ) will compose the soundtrack. Caramel Films will be the Spanish distributor.

