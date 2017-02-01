Tom Edmunds commences Dead in a Week: Or Your Money Back

by Naman Ramachandran

01/02/2017 - Tom Wilkinson, Aneurin Barnard, Christopher Eccleston and Freya Mavor star

Feature debutant Tom Edmunds has commenced a five-week shoot at South-West London locations on high concept comedy Dead in a Week: Or Your Money Back. The film follows a young man who after seven unsuccessful suicide attempts outsources the task to an ageing hitman on the brink of retirement. But with the contract signed and death assured within a week (or his money back) he finally discovers a reason to live.

The cast includes BAFTA winner Tom Wilkinson (recently seen in Denial ), BAFTA nominated Aneurin Barnard (TV series War & Peace), BAFTA nominated Christopher Eccleston (recently seen in Legend ), Freya Mavor (known for Sunshine on Leith and The Lady in the Car with Glasses and a Gun ) and Marion Bailey (Mr. Turner ).

Edmunds previously worked with the late British director Anthony Minghella at Mirage Enterprises and on Breaking And Entering and whose comedy shorts Is This A Joke? and Prada & Prejudice have screened at film festivals internationally.

The film is a Guild of Assassins and Rather Good Films production with Daniel-Konrad Cooper (Burn Burn Burn) and Nick Clark Windo (Blooded) producing. The duo previously collaborated with Edmunds on Is This A Joke? Executive producer is Gina Carter of Sprout Pictures, a co-producer on Michael Winterbottom’s films including Wonderland and 24 Hour Party People and producer of Bright Young Things , Heartlands and three series of Chris O’Dowd’s Moone Boy.

Carter said, “This is one of those ideas that grabs you straight away, so going into production and bringing Dead in a Week to life is a very exciting stage to be at - and testament to the excellent team that has assembled around the project and to Tom's brilliant script and original vision for the film.”

Altitude Film Sales is handling worldwide sales. Universal Music will be working on the film’s soundtrack, with a leading British singer/songwriter creating a signature track for the film and shortly to be announced.