Berlin in the sights of Les Films du Losange

01/02/2017 - The line-up most notably features the market premiere of The Paris Operaby Jean-Stéphane Bron and The Venerable W by Barbet Schroeder

The final preparations are underway for the European Film Market of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (being held from 9 to 19 February 2017) for the international sales team (headed up by Bérénice Vincent) of Parisian company Les Films du Losange, directed by Margaret Ménégoz.

In Berlin, Les Films du Losange will unveil the world market premiere of documentary The Paris Opera by Swiss director Jean-Stéphane Bron, the executive producer of which is French company Films Pelléas, with Swiss company Bande à part Films on board as co-producer among others. Acclaimed at Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in 2010 with Cleveland Versus Wall Street and in Piazza Grande at Locarno in 2013 with The Blocher Experiment , this time Bron spent a whole season backstage at famous Parisian artistic institution the Paris Opera. The film is scheduled for release in France on 5 April.

Another new addition to the line-up is I Still Hide to Smoke by Rayhana, a debut feature that was produced by France (KG Productions), Greece (Blonde Audiovisual) and Algeria. Set in a hammam where very different women come together, the film, which most notably stars Hiam Abbass and Biyouna, received the Audience Award at Thessaloniki, and will be released in French theatres on 27 April 2017.

Pre-sales will kick off at the EFM for The Venerable W by Barbet Schroeder, a French-Swiss documentary produced by Les Films du Losange which is currently in post-production and is the last instalment in the director’s "Trilogy of Evil", which began with General Idi Amin Dada: A Self Portrait (1974), and continued with Terror’s Advocate (unveiled in the Certain Regard section of Cannes in 2007 and winner of the César for Best Documentary in 2008). This time, the director journeys to the heart of everyday racism by looking at how islamaphobia has developed in Buddhism.

The line-up also obviously still features French-Austrian-German film Happy End by Austrian director Michael Haneke (see article – in post-production, a film starring Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Louis Trintignant which everyone is expecting to see at this year’s Cannes Film Festival), which has already been pre-sold all around the world.

Among other new additions to the line-up are Aman Aman, the latest film by Tony Gatlif (who most notably won the award for Best Director at Cannes in 2004 with Exiles and participated in the Panorama section of Berlin in 2012 with Indignados ). Produced by Princes Films and co-produced by Pyramide Productions, Rhône-Alpes Cinéma, Greece (Blonde Audiovisual) and Turkey, the film stars Daphné Patakia, Alexandra Kladaki and Simon Abkarian. The plot kicks off with the encounter in Istanbul between a young Greek woman and a French humanitarian worker.

Last but not least, Les Films du Losange will use the EFM to top up sales for their films selected at Locarno (Daydreams by Caroline Deruas andThe Apple of My Eye by Axelle Ropert) and Cannes (The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki by Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen and Diamond Island by Davy Chou).

