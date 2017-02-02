My Life as a Courgette (2016)
All the Cities of the North (2016)
BERLIN 2017 Market/France

Indie Sales marches on towards the EFM

by 

- Films helmed by Ziad Doueiri, Teddy Lussi-Modeste, Julien Hallard and Nabil Ben Yadir have been added to the firm’s European Film Market slate

Indie Sales marches on towards the EFM
The Insult by Ziad Doueiri

Hoping to keep up the momentum of a very fruitful 2016, with such titles as My Life as a Courgette [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
film profile] by Swiss director Claude Barras (nominated for the upcoming Oscar for Best Animated Feature) and In Bed with Victoria [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Justine Triet
film profile] by Justine Triet, French international sales agent Indie Sales will be touting four new additions to its line-up at the European Film Market of the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017). 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

In particular, the team managed by Nicolas Eschbach (with help from Clémentine Hugot) will get the ball rolling on pre-sales for the French-Lebanese co-production The Insult by Ziad Doueiri (see the article), currently in post-production. This is the fourth feature by the director of West Beirut (revealed in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in 1998), Lila Says (in competition at the Sundance Film Festival in 2005) and The Attack [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ziad Doueiri
film profile] (unveiled at Toronto in 2012 and winner of a Special Mention at San Sebastián).

Other recent additions to the slate include two titles in post-production helmed by a brand-new generation of French filmmakers. Let The Girls Play by Julien Hallard (see the article), the plot of which revolves around the first female football team, will be pre-sold with the help of a promo reel, while deals for The Price of Success by Teddy Lussi-Modeste (see the article – starring Tahar Rahim, Roschdy Zem and Maïwenn) will be negotiated based on the screenplay.

Also of note is a market premiere for Blind Spot [+see also:
trailer
film focus
interview: Nabil Ben Yadir
film profile] by Belgium’s Nabil Ben Yadir, a hard-hitting crime film set against a backdrop of the rise of populism, which came out last week in national theatres.

Also sitting on the line-up is the feature debut One Step Behind the Seraphim by Romanian director Daniel Sandu (now in post-production – see the article) and the animated film Another Day of Life by Raúl de La Fuente (co-produced by Poland, Spain, the Benelux, Germany and Hungary), which is currently in production and whose story immerses us in Angola in 1975, following the trail of great Polish reporter Ryszard Kapuscinski.

At Berlin, Indie Sales will also be screening Corporate by Nicolas Silhol (set to be released in France on 5 April, courtesy of Diaphana), Ceasefire [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Emmanuel Courcol (unveiled at Locarno on the Piazza Grande – released in France on 19 April by Le Pacte) and The Giant [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Johannes Nyholm
film profile] by Sweden’s Johannes Nyholm (a feature debut that was shown at Toronto, San Sebastián, Busan, London and Rotterdam, among others).

(Translated from French)

 

