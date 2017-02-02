Luxbox pins its hopes on Laura Schroeder’s Barrage

by Fabien Lemercier

02/02/2017 - The company will be at Berlin selling the Luxembourgian director’s film, which will be unveiled in the Forum, in addition to the forthcoming movies by Bruno Dumont and Sharunas Bartas

Launched in October 2015, Paris-based international sales agent Luxbox has rapidly carved out a niche for itself among its peers, thanks particularly to Hedi by Mohamed Ben Attia, Apprentice by Boo Junfeng and Mimosas by Oliver Laxe. And now the company managed by Fiorella Moretti and Hedi Zardi will be making its way to the European Film Market at the 67th Berlin Film Festival (9-19 February 2017) with some serious ammo in store.

Luxbox will be able to rely on Barrage by Luxembourgian director Laura Schroeder, which will have its world premiere at Berlin, in the Forum section. With a cast including Lolita Chammah, Themis Pauwels and Isabelle Huppert, the film (which boasts a screenplay written by the director and Marie Nimier) sees 30-year-old Catherine come back to resettle in Luxembourg in order to re-establish contact with her daughter, Alba, who is now ten years old and was entrusted to her mother, Élisabeth, as a baby. Alba is cold and distant with this stranger who has decided to barge back into her life. One day, after Élisabeth has finally agreed to let Catherine spend a few hours with her daughter, Alba hurts her arm. Worried about how Élisabeth will react, Catherine abducts Alba and takes her to the family chalet... The feature was produced by Red Lion with Entre Chien et Loup and Mact Productions.

Also standing out on Luxbox’s Berlin slate are two tantalising titles in post-production. Shot last summer, shrouded in the utmost secrecy, Jeannette by Bruno Dumont is billed as a musical comedy about the tender years of Joan of Arc. This production staged by 3B together with Arte should end up with both a movie version and a TV version, as was the case for Li’l Quinquin . For the record, Bruno Dumont has taken part in the Cannes competition three times (with Humanity and Flanders , which won the Grand Prix in 1999 and 2006, respectively, and with Slack Bay last year). On the Croisette, he also picked up a Special Mention for the Caméra d’Or in 1997 with The Life of Jesus, and presented Hors Satan in Un Certain Regard in 2011 and Li'l Quinquin in the 2014 Directors’ Fortnight. Dumont has also taken part in the competition at Venice (with Twentynine Palms in 2003) and Berlin (Camille Claudel 1915 in 2013).

At the EFM, Luxbox will also be pre-selling Frost, the ninth feature by Lithuanian director Sharunas Bartas, another familiar face at the major festivals (in competition at Venice in 2000, in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 1996 and 1997 and the Directors’ Fortnight in 2005 and 2015, and in the Berlinale Forum in 1992 and 2010). The cast of his new opus, which is currently in post-production, includes Mantas Janciauskas, French actress Vanessa Paradis and Poland’s Andrzej Chyra. Written by the director together with Anna Cohen-Yanay, the story revolves around a young Lithuanian man attempting to understand war in order to understand his people, who hooks up with a pair of journalists accompanying a convoy transporting humanitarian aid from Lithuania to Ukraine. Frost is being produced by Studija Kinema with KinoElektron, Reborn Production, Insightmedia Ltd/Tato Film and Donten&Lacroix.

Lastly, we should note the market screening on the cards for Marija by Swiss director Michael Koch. Unveiled in competition at Locarno and also shown at Toronto, the film, produced by Germany and Switzerland, has just nabbed the Best Actress and Best Actor Awards at the Premiers Plans Festival in Angers.

