The 34th CineMart unveils its winners

by Vitor Pinto

02/02/2017 - Ivan I Tverdovsky’s Jumpman, a co-production between Russia and France, has won the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award

The IFFR’s CineMart came to a close last night with the announcement of the four winning film projects, chosen from among the 26 hopefuls hailing from 24 countries that took part in the 34th co-production market.

Jumpman, to be directed by Ivan I Tverdovsky, was handed the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award (€20,000), which is given to a project presented by a European producer. Jumpman is a co-production between Russia’s New People and France’s Arizona Productions. On the jury’s decision, Uldis Dimiševskis commented: “The award goes to a project that through a seemingly simple story questions our ever-growing numbness evidenced so clearly in our societies today. In doing so, this young and talented filmmaker attempts to bridge high-quality filmmaking and a wider audience while further expanding and developing his film language.”

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Martin Eden, co-produced by Italy (Avventurosa) and France (Shellac), was awarded the ARTE International Prize (€6,000). While presenting the accolade, Annamaria Lodato said that the coveted award “is given to a talented filmmaker (Pietro Marcello) who has already been able to create a very personal universe. I was touched by the quality and originality of his previous work, and by his sensitive artistic vision. He is now planning to make an adaptation of a beautiful novel dealing with class struggle, love, culture and political ideals.”

The Wouter Barendrecht Award (€5,000) went to Chinese director Lei Lei's upcoming feature debut, Ningdu. Co-produced by Chinese Shadows and C-Ray Studio, the project impressed the jury “by its visual material; it looked fabulous and is clearly a work of art”.

Finally, the Filmmore Post-Production Award (worth €5,000), which was given out for the very first time, went to Ruth Platt’s Martyr's Lane, produced by the UK’s Ipso Facto Productions. Anton Scholten described it as a “deeply personal and original film about a family where something has gone terribly wrong. An unsettling ghost story and a psychological horror, but born out of character and painted relationships, not out of formula.”

The jury for the ARTE, Eurimages and Filmmore Awards comprised Uldis Dimiševskis, head of production and development at the National Film Centre of Latvia, producer Annamaria Lodato and Anton Scholten, co-founder of leading Dutch post-production and VFX house Filmmore. The Wouter Barendrecht Award was decided on by Nelleke and Ellis Driessen, representatives of the Wouter Barendrecht Film Foundation.

This year’s CineMart also hosted the launch of the Propellor Film Tech Hub, an event aimed at developing new business models for the production, distribution and experiencing of films. Ten ideas were developed during the event, while two were selected for a public pitching session and subject to public voting. The winner was Culture Cues (working title), which will receive the Canon Innovation Award, which includes travel, accommodation and participation in the Propellor Bootcamp in Berlin this summer.

Culture Cues – a Tinder-like app for film viewers – shows trailers, and gathers the data of the users and the trailers they like. Culture Cues shares this information with distributors and exhibitors, who can then prepare more effective, targeted campaigns. The Culture Cues team was composed of Victoria Thomas (UK), Sterre Heinis (the Netherlands), Imke Poeschel (Germany) and Jacob McPherson (USA).

Here is the full list of CineMart winners:

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award

Jumpman – Ivan I Tverdovsky (Russia/France)

ARTE International Prize

Martin Eden – Pietro Marcello (Italy/France)

Wouter Barendrecht Award

Ningdu – Lei Lei (China)

Filmmore Post-Production Award

Martyr's Lane – Ruth Platt (UK)