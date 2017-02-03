Mountain Miracle: From the Alps to Generation Kplus

by Camillo De Marco

03/02/2017 - Shot in South Tyrol, Tobias Wiemann’s second feature was co-produced by Bolzano-based Helios Sustainable Films with Germany’s Lieblingsfilm and was backed by the IDM Film Commission

Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship by Tobias Wiemann is in competition in Generation Kplus at the 67th Berlinale, a section that regularly hosts cinematic works linked to the world of children. The film was produced by Italian production outfit Helios Sustainable Films, based in Bolzano, in co-production with Germany’s Lieblingsfilm, and received both pre-production and production support from South Tyrol’s IDM – Film Commission. Mountain Miracle was also filmed in South Tyrol, in the Seiser Alm and Ahrntal, last summer (during the entire month of June).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The story, written by Natja Brunckhorst, tells of the magical encounter between a stubborn teenage city girl and a boy from the mountains. It stars young Mia Kasalo and South Tyrol-born actor Samuel Girardi, alongside Susanne Bormann, Denis Moschitto and Jasmin Tabatabai.

This is Wiemann’s second feature, following Großstadtklein. His TV movie Von einem, der auszog, das Fürchten zu lernen was extremely successful in 2015. The international sales of Mountain Miracle are entrusted to ARRI Media.

(Translated from Italian)