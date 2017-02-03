Lili Fini Zanuck, Passion Pictures team for Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars

by Naman Ramachandran

03/02/2017 - Altitude to handle UK distribution and global sales

Lili Fini Zanuck will direct Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars, a feature documentary about one of music’s legendary figures. John Battsek of multiple award-winning British production house Passion Pictures (Searching for Sugar Man , The Imposter ) is producing. Clapton is the only ever three-time-inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and an 18-time Grammy Award winner.

Altitude Film Sales is handling international sales with Altitude Film Distribution taking the film for UK distribution. First footage will be unveiled to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Zanuck is the Oscar winning producer of Driving Miss Daisy (1989) and also directed Rush (1991) and episodes of television’s From the Earth to the Moon (1998) and Revelations (2005).

Zanuck said, “Clapton’s music is the foundation of our film – his commitment to the Blues, its traditions and originators is absolute from his earliest days. He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone, and physical appearance through various incarnations from sidemen to leader to musical journeyman.”

Battsek said, “We have unique access to Clapton’s extensive personal archive of classic performance clips, on and off stage footage, iconic photos, concert posters, handwritten letters, drawings, and personal diary entries – elements with the power to transport audiences to each era, from obsessive student, to peer, to transcendent figure in musical history and one of the greatest guitarists of all time.”

BAFTA-winning editor Chris King (Amy , Senna ) is cutting the film.