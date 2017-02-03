My Life as a Courgette (2016)
That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
Demonios tus ojos (2017)
All the Cities of the North (2016)
The Teacher (2016)
Heartstone (2016)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Heartstone (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

TELEVISION Norway

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Norway’s Nobel writers win a new prize at Göteborg

by 

- There were five contenders for the Award for Best Nordic Script for a TV Series, instigated by the Göteborg International Film Festival and the Nordic Film & TV Fond

Norway’s Nobel writers win a new prize at Göteborg
Screenwriter Stephen Uhlander receiving the award

Norwegian screenwriters Mette M Bølstad and Stephen Uhlander, who provided the script for Norwegian director Per-Olav Sørensen’s TV series Nobel, have won the SEK 200,000 (€20,600) Award for Best Nordic Script for a TV Series, which was presented for the first time at the Göteborg International Film Festival. Nobel had previously received the Prix Europa for Best Mini-Series of the Year.

“This is a strong, unpredictable drama with a sense of fresh realism. The story was thrilling and worked well also as a metaphor of the global instability between war and peace,” said the jury, comprising Swedish producer Lars Blomgren, French drama consultant Isabelle Péchou, Finnish critic Leena Virtanen and Swedish-American producer Gudrun Giddings.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“Nordic television drama – and so-called ‘Nordic noir’ – has reached international attention, so we think it is important to highlight the importance of good scriptwriters,” said the Göteborg Film Festival’s artistic director, Jonas Holmberg, at the sold-out, two-day TV Drama Vision seminar at Biopalatset, where the first two episodes of the NRK series about Norway’s military involvement in Afghanistan were shown.

The new award has been instigated with (and financed by) the Oslo-based Nordisk Film & TV Fond, a promotional and top-financing fund for film and TV productions from the five Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. “Göteborg introduced its TV Drama Vision platform before others, so it was obvious to choose this festival as a partner,” said the fund’s CEO, Petri Kemppinen. “We want to focus on the best skills and imagination needed to create characters and story layers that hook the audience,” he added.

Nobel was in competition alongside The Day Will Come (Denmark’s TV2), Love and Order (Finland’s YLE), Prisoners (Iceland’s RUV) and The Bonus Family (Sweden’s SVT). 

 

comments
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

IFFR Belgique HOME