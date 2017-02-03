Spain's Ministry of Culture and Film Academy: Working together to promote the circulation of films

by Alfonso Rivera

03/02/2017 - On 1 February, Minister Íñigo Méndez de Vigo and president Yvonne Blake signed a cooperation agreement between their respective institutions in order to promote Spanish film

On Wednesday 1 February, the Spanish Academy of Film Arts and Sciences served as the venue for the signing of a cooperation agreement between the institution and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport. The heads of both institutions, president Yvonne Blake and Minister Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, signed the agreement, which lasts four years but can be extended up to a maximum of six, and is aimed at promoting Spanish film both within Spain and beyond its borders.

The agreement includes a commitment to creating a Working Committee to promote and support Spanish cinema, which will analyse the measures necessary to foster creative activity in the film domain and to facilitate the circulation of Spanish-produced films both nationally and internationally. Likewise, the partnership also encompasses a plan to design and set up a Film Museum.

In addition, both institutions will carry out training, advisory and support activities aimed at industry professionals; they will also prepare studies and reports in the field of the audiovisual arts. The agreement covers the Film Academy’s participation in the activities and actions carried out by the Spanish Film Library, including its programme of visits and workshops for children and teenagers (for those in compulsory education as well as those engaged in vocational training) intended to educate through cinema.

Wednesday’s ceremony was attended by the Secretary of State for Culture, Fernando Benzo, managing director of the Institute of Film and Audiovisual Arts Óscar Graefenhain, and the first vice-president of the Academy, filmmaker Mariano Barroso (Ants in the Mouth). The partnership was signed on the eve of the Goya Awards, the prizes handed out by the Spanish Film Academy (read more).

(Translated from Spanish)