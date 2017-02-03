Álex de la Iglesia’s The Bar heads to Berlin with Film Factory

by Alfonso Rivera

03/02/2017 - The Catalan sales agent is taking the latest film by the Basque director to the European Film Market; the movie is also taking part in the selection of the German gathering, out of competition

Film Factory Entertainment, headquartered in Barcelona, will be turning up at the European Film Market of the imminent Berlinale with a sizeable clutch of films freshly out of post-production, as is the case for its star attraction, The Bar , a romp bearing the unmistakable hallmark of Álex de la Iglesia. It stars Mario Casas, Carmen Machi, Jaime Ordóñez, Terele Pávez and Blanca Suárez as characters locked inside the titular establishment while strange happenings begin to occur outside. All of these actors are working with the Bilbao-born filmmaker again, following My Big Night .

FFE will also be touting another movie produced by De la Iglesia through his company, Pokeepsie Films: Skins, the startling directorial debut by 25-year-old actor Eduardo Casanova, which will be taking part in the Panorama section. The film, which is not easily classifiable, stars Secun de la Rosa, Joaquín Climent and Carmen Machi, who also appear in The Bar, as well as Candela Peña, Jon Kortajarena and Carolina Bang, the professional and personal partner of Álex de la Iglesia.

Another big name heading to Berlin in the capable hands of the company managed by Vicente Canales is Agustí Villaronga (Black Bread ), with Incierta gloria, a war film with romantic and dramatic undertones produced by Massa d’Or, as is standard in the Majorcan director’s filmography. It stars Terele Pávez, Núria Prims, Marcel Borràs and Oriol Pla, and will be released in Spain in March.

One of the most surprising films being touted at Film Factory’s stand is The Girl from the Song, an English-language film directed by debutant Sergi Abad, and produced by Sergi Casamitjana (Toro ) and Marta Rodríguez (Eva ), set at the mind-boggling Burning Man music festival in the USA. The actors breathing life into this cultural and emotional journey include Lewis Reiner, Josephine Berry, Charlotte Atkinson and Charlie MacGechan.

Another breathtaking title will be Plan de fuga, a thriller by Iñaki Dorronsoro (The Distance ), which stars both Luis Tosar and Javier Gutiérrez, after they previously performed together in Retribution . These two actors also form part of the immense cast of the historical film 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines , the feature debut by Salvador Calvo, which will be duking it out for nine Goya Awards tomorrow, 4 February.

Film Factory’s offerings are rounded off by the successful The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo, which has so far raked in over €3 million in Spain, making it (for now) the highest-grossing Spanish film of 2017; the French-Spanish-Argentinian-Uruguayan co-production El otro hermano (read more), toplined by Leonardo Sbaraglia and Ángela Molina; the documentary on the titular flamenco artist Sara Baras, All Her Voices, directed by Rafa Molés and Pepe Andreu; and a movie hailing all the way from the Dominican Republic, Carpinteros, directed by José María Cabral, which has already screened at Sundance.

(Translated from Spanish)