Bridging the Dragon and EFM present the third Sino-European Production Seminar

by Cineuropa

03/02/2017 - Taking place on 15 February, the seminar on connecting the European and Chinese film industries is aimed at European producers

Bridging the Dragon, the Berlin-based association connecting the European and Chinese film industries and the European Film Market (EFM) present the 3rd Sino-European Production Seminar. The seminar is aimed at European producers and includes an update on the local market (in co-operation with Chinese Film Market magazine) and a panel on casting Chinese actors for co-productions (in co-operation with AFTP), both moderated by Patrick Frater from Variety, as well as roundtable discussions. During the latter, participants will be assigned to one table with a Chinese expert and will have the opportunity to ask questions, comment and share their views on a specific topic.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

EFM's Matthijs Wouter Knol, Kirsten Niehuus from Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg and Cristiano Bortone from Bridging the Dragon will welcome their guests and participants in Martin-Gropius-Bau on 15 February 2017.

This year's speakers Wang Yu from Chinese Film Market magazine and Shan Dongbing (Donwa Pictures) will inform about the latest developments in the Chinese market, followed by Jerry Ye (VP of Huayi Brothers), the well-known casting director Auyeung Poping and talent agent Jessica Chen (Easy Entertainment) who will examine the particular challenges of casting Chinese actors for co-productions.

The roundtable discussions will deal with current questions regarding financing films in China, working with Chinese directors, writers and actors, suitable contents and potential of co-productions between Europe and China, specific differences in storytelling and many other exigent topics. The experts are: Auyeung Poping, Chen Lizhi (Spire Media), Alex Jia (chief creative officer of Beijing WD Pictures), Heliang Ma from the newly founded Just Film Festival (the first fantasy film festival of China), Kay Niessen and Stefan Retzbach (German company Action Concept, recently involved in Chinese co-productions), Shan Dongbing (Donwa Pictures), Zhang Qun (exhibitor/distribution giant Dadi Film), Zhu Li and Wang Luna (Juben Pictures).

Matthijs Wouter Knol said, “With an annual increase in the amount of Chinese industry professionals attending the European Film Market, the platform we launched with Bridging the Dragon has established itself as a valuable place for European and Chinese producers to connect, exchange the latest market trends and start co-productions. The Sino-European Production Seminar has become one of the insider tips of the upcoming market.”