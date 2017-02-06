Sámi Blood bags the world’s largest film award at Göteborg

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

06/02/2017 - Amanda Kernell’s feature debut was named Best Nordic Film at the Swedish film festival, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year

Swedish-Sámi director Amanda Kernell’s first feature, Sámi Blood , which had already been honoured at Venice and Thessaloniki, received the world’s largest film prize, the Dragon Award for Best Nordic Feature, which comes with SEK 1 million (€104,000), at the closing ceremony of Sweden’s Göteborg International Film Festival on Saturday (4 February), in Gothenburg’s Auktionsverket Kulturarena.

Set in the 1930s, the film portrays a 14-year-old reindeer-breeding Sámi girl, who must endure racism and biology examinations at her boarding school. She starts dreaming of another life, but to achieve this, she has to become someone else and break all ties with her family and culture.

Sámi Blood, which was included in the festival’s focus on new productions from the Arctic area of Sápmi (aka Lapland) in northern Sweden, Norway, Finland and Russia, also garnered Sophia Olsson the Sven Nykvist Cinematography Award. It will be released in Sweden on 3 March.

Danish director Andreas Dalsgaard and Syrian journalist Obaidah Zytoon’s Venice Days winner The War Show – the Arab Spring in Syria as seen through the eyes and lens of radio host Zytoon, and how the war affected her and her friends – bagged the Award for Best Nordic Documentary.

At the end of Göteborg’s 40th-anniversary programme, Belgian directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne were presented with the Honorary Dragon Award. The Nordic Honorary Dragon Award had already been given to Danish director Lone Scherfig, whose new British-Swedish feature Their Finest took home the Audience Award for Best Feature; finally, Swedish director Rojda Sekersöz’s Beyond Dreams scooped Best Nordic Feature.

Here is the full list of winners at the 40th Göteborg International Film Festival:

Dragon Award for Best Nordic Film

Sámi Blood – Amanda Kernell (Sweden/Denmark/Norway)

Dragon Award for Best Nordic Documentary

The War Show – Obaidah Zytoon, Andreas Dalsgaard (Denmark/Finland/Syria)

Ingmar Bergman International Debut Award

The Impossible Picture – Sandra Wollner (Germany/Austria)

Sven Nykvist Cinematography Award

Sophia Olsson – Sámi Blood

International Critics’ FIPRESCI Award

Tom of Finland – Dome Karukoski (Finland/Sweden/Denmark/Germany/USA)

Lorens Award for Best Producer

Anton Máni Svansson, Lise Orheimm Stender, Jesper Morthorst, Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson – Heartstone (Iceland/Denmark)

Audience Award for Best Feature

Their Finest – Lone Scherfig (UK/Sweden)

Audience Award for Best Nordic Feature

Beyond Dreams – Rojda Sekersöz (Sweden)

Honorary Dragon Award

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Nordic Honorary Dragon Award

Lone Scherfig

Best Short

My Burden – Niki Lindroth von Bahr (Sweden)

Audience Award for Best Short

My Burden – Niki Lindroth von Bahr

Angelos Ecumenical Prize

Beyond Dreams – Rojda Sekersöz

Göteborg Film Prize

Fragilite – Abang Bashi (Sweden)

Mai Zetterling Scholarship

Abang Bashi

Doris Foundation Prize

Swedish producer China Åhlander

Bonnier Scholarship

Swedish writer-director Johanna Pyykkö