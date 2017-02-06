Bouli Lanners and The First, The Last come out on top at the Magritte Awards

by Aurore Engelen

06/02/2017 - With 5 trophies, including Best Film and Best Director, the filmmaker has swept the Magrittes with his fourth feature, as he did back in 2012 with The Giants

At the seventh Magritte Awards held on Saturday night, Bouli Lanners won the two coveted statuettes of Best Film and Best Director for his fourth feature, The First, The Last . The movie also snagged awards for its production design and costumes, in addition to Best Supporting Actor (for David Murgia). This is the third Magritte Award for Best Film picked up by Versus Production (out of seven editions), after those it received for The Giants in 2012 and for Loving Without Reason by Joachim Lafosse in 2013. On stage, the two producers, Jacques-Henri and Olivier Bronckart, mentioned in passing their other film in the running this year, Joachim Lafosse’s After Love , which was nominated four times but went home empty-handed, despite an impressive run and acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

We should also bear in mind that the announcement of the nominees for the seventh Magritte Awards was curious for two reasons: the lack of nominations for The Unknown Girl by the Dardenne brothers, and a broad representation of debut films. Indeed, the latter took home a good number of prizes, which served to shine a spotlight on Belgian cinema’s young talents.

Keeper by Guillaume Senez scooped the Magritte Award for Best Debut Film, as well as Best Supporting Actress, for Catherine Salée, and Best Editing. Meanwhile, Death by Death pocketed two prestigious statuettes: Best Screenplay for Xavier Seron, and Best Actor for Jean-Jacques Rausin. Interestingly, Seron also picked up the Magritte Award for Best Short Fiction for Le Plombier, which he co-directed with Méryl Fortunat-Rossi. Parasol by Valéry Rosier nabbed the Magritte Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

As for the actresses, there was an unexpected tie between Astrid Whettnall for Road to Istanbul and Virginie Efira for In Bed with Victoria , while the victorious newcomers were Salomé Richard and Yoann Blanc, who were singled out for their performances in Baden Baden and Un homme à la mer , respectively.

For the second time, an animated movie took home the Magritte Award for Best Co-produced Foreign Film: The Red Turtle by Michael Dudok de Wit, co-produced by Belvision. Finally, the recipient of the Magritte Award for Best Flemish Film raised a few eyebrows, as it wound up being Belgica by Felix Van Groeningen, whereas many people had expected the triumph of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Black .

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film

The First, The Last – Bouli Lanners

Best Debut Film

Keeper – Guillaume Senez

Best Director

Bouli Lanners – The First, The Last

Best Flemish Film

Belgica – Felix van Groeningen

Best Co-produced Foreign Film

The Red Turtle – Michael Dudok de Wit

Best Original or Adapted Screenplay

Xavier Seron – Death by Death

Best Actress (ex-aequo)

Astrid Whettnall – Road to Istanbul

Virginie Efira – In Bed with Victoria

Best Actor

Jean-Jacques Rausin – Death by Death

Best Supporting Actress

Catherine Salée – Keeper

Best Supporting Actor

David Murgia – The First, The Last

Best Female Newcomer

Salomé Richard – Baden Baden

Best Male Newcomer

Yoann Blanc – Un homme à la mer

Best Cinematography

Olivier Boonjing – Parasol

Best Sound

The Red Turtle – Matthieu Michaux

Best Production Design

The First, The Last – Paul Rouschop

Best Costumes

The First, The Last – Elise Ancion

Best Original Score

Parasol – Cyrille de Haes, Manuel Roland

Best Editing

Keeper – Julie Brenta

Best Animated Short

Pornography – Eric Ledune

Best Short Fiction

Le Plombier – Méryl Fortunat-Rossi, Xavier Seron

Best Documentary

En bataille, portrait d’une directrice de prison – Eve Duchemin

(Translated from French)