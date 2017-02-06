Graduation (2016)
That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
Sister Of Mine (2017)
American Honey (2016)
King of the Belgians (2016)
Heartstone (2016)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Heartstone (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

GOYAS 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The triumph of a patient Raúl Arévalo at the Goyas

by 

- As expected, The Fury of a Patient Man went home with four major prizes from the Spanish Film Academy: Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best New Director

The triumph of a patient Raúl Arévalo at the Goyas
Actor and director Raúl Arévalo and producer Beatriz Bodegas, with their Goyas for The Fury of a Patient Man (© EFE Juanjo Martín)

On Saturday night, Madrid played host to the Spain’s biggest film gala, the 31st awards ceremony for the Goyas, handed out by the Spanish Academy of Film Arts and Sciences. There were few surprises in store, as one of the recipients had been hotly tipped after raking in a string of previous accolades (read more): that title was The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Raúl Arévalo
film profile], without a doubt one of the most dazzling directorial debuts in recent Spanish film, and the work of actor Raúl Arévalo, seen in thrillers such as Marshland [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alberto Rodríguez
film profile] and comedies such as Cousinhood [+see also:
trailer
film profile]. His feature debut scooped four statuettes: Best New Director, Best Screenplay (for Arévalo and David Pulido), Best Film (which was handed to producer Beatriz Bodegas, of La Canica Films) and Best Supporting Actor for Manolo Solo, considered the Spanish Judie Dench, because just like the British actress, who won the Oscar for her short performance in Shakespeare in Love, the Cadiz-born actor touched the stars with his striking, short-lived but intense role in The Fury of a Patient Man.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)suspi_2016_468x60

The evening was a night of double wins: it wasn’t just Arévalo who went up on stage twice, but Emma Suárez (Best Lead Actress for Julieta [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Pedro Almodóvar
film profile] and Best Supporting Actress for The Next Skin [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Isa Campo, Isaki Lacuesta
film profile]) and Alberto Vázquez (Best Animated Film for Psiconautas [+see also:
trailer
film profile], co-directed with Pedro Rivero, and Best Animated Short for Decorado) did, too. Moreover, the title A Monster Calls [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile] was heard nine times throughout the evening after the academy’s envelopes were torn open: it snagged Best Director (Juan Antonio Bayona), Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Special Effects, besides topping other categories.

Roberto Álamo trounced his closest rival, Eduard Fernández (Smoke & Mirrors [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alberto Rodríguez
film profile]), thanks to his furious role in May God Save Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rodrigo Sorogoyen
film profile]; Anna Castillo beat both Ruth Díaz (The Fury of a Patient Man) and Belén Cuesta (Kiki, Love to Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Paco León
film profile]) as Best New Actress in The Olive Tree [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Icíar Bollaín
film profile]; and Elle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Paul Verhoeven was voted Best European Film, over and above Son of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile]. Finally, the vitriolic Spanish-Argentinian co-production The Distinguished Citizen [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] won out over the award-festooned murky Venezuelan movie From Afar as Best Latin American Film.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 2017 Goya Awards:

Best Film
The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Raúl Arévalo
film profile] Raúl Arévalo

Best Director
 Juan Antonio Bayona  – A Monster Calles [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juan Antonio Bayona
film profile]

Best Lead Actress
Emma Suárez – Julieta [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Pedro Almodóvar
film profile]

Best Lead Actor
 Roberto Álamo – May God Save Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Rodrigo Sorogoyen
film profile]

Best Supporting Actress
Emma Suárez The Next Skin [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Isa Campo, Isaki Lacuesta
film profile]

Best Supporting Actor
 Manolo Solo – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best New Actor
Carlos Santos Smoke & Mirrors [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alberto Rodríguez
film profile]

Best New Actress
Anna Castillo The Olive Tree [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Icíar Bollaín
film profile]

Best New Director
Raúl Arévalo – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Screenplay
Raúl Arévalo and David Pulido – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Adapted Screenplay
Alberto Rodríguez and Rafael Cobos – Smoke & Mirrors

Best Original Score
A Monster Calles Fernando Velázquez

Best Production Direction
Sandra Hermida – A Monster Calls

Best Special Effects
Félix Bergés and Pau Costa – A Monster Calls

Best Sound
Oriol Tarrágo and Peter Glossop – A Monster Calls

Best Wardrobe Design
Paola Torres 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines [+see also:
trailer
film profile]

Best Original Song
Ai, ai, ai – Silvia Pérez Cruz (At Your Doorstep [+see also:
trailer
making of
film profile])

Best Hair and Make-up
David Martí and Marese Langan – A Monster Calls

Best Art Direction
 Eugenio Caballero – A Monster Calls

Best Cinematography
 Óscar Faura – A Monster Calls

Best Editing
 Bernart Vilaplana and Jaume Martí – A Monster Calls

Best European Film
Elle [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Paul Verhoeven (France/Germany/Belgium)

Best Animated Film
Psiconautas [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Pedro Rivero and Alberto Vázquez

Best Documentary Film
 Frágil equilibrio – Guillermo García López

Best Latin American Film
The Distinguished Citizen [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn (Argentina/Spain)

Best Short Fiction
Timecode – Juanjo Giménez Peña

Best Short Documentary
 Cabezas habladoras – Juan Vicente Córdoba

Best Animated Short
Decorado – Alberto Vázquez

Honorary Goya
 Ana Belén

(Translated from Spanish)

 

comments
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

WALLONIE BERLINALE 1 HOME