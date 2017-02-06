The triumph of a patient Raúl Arévalo at the Goyas
by Alfonso Rivera
- As expected, The Fury of a Patient Man went home with four major prizes from the Spanish Film Academy: Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best New Director
On Saturday night, Madrid played host to the Spain’s biggest film gala, the 31st awards ceremony for the Goyas, handed out by the Spanish Academy of Film Arts and Sciences. There were few surprises in store, as one of the recipients had been hotly tipped after raking in a string of previous accolades (read more): that title was The Fury of a Patient Man [+see also:
film profile], without a doubt one of the most dazzling directorial debuts in recent Spanish film, and the work of actor Raúl Arévalo, seen in thrillers such as Marshland [+see also:
film profile] and comedies such as Cousinhood [+see also:
film profile]. His feature debut scooped four statuettes: Best New Director, Best Screenplay (for Arévalo and David Pulido), Best Film (which was handed to producer Beatriz Bodegas, of La Canica Films) and Best Supporting Actor for Manolo Solo, considered the Spanish Judie Dench, because just like the British actress, who won the Oscar for her short performance in Shakespeare in Love, the Cadiz-born actor touched the stars with his striking, short-lived but intense role in The Fury of a Patient Man.
The evening was a night of double wins: it wasn’t just Arévalo who went up on stage twice, but Emma Suárez (Best Lead Actress for Julieta [+see also:
film profile] and Best Supporting Actress for The Next Skin [+see also:
film profile]) and Alberto Vázquez (Best Animated Film for Psiconautas [+see also:
film profile], co-directed with Pedro Rivero, and Best Animated Short for Decorado) did, too. Moreover, the title A Monster Calls [+see also:
film profile] was heard nine times throughout the evening after the academy’s envelopes were torn open: it snagged Best Director (Juan Antonio Bayona), Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Special Effects, besides topping other categories.
Roberto Álamo trounced his closest rival, Eduard Fernández (Smoke & Mirrors
film profile]), thanks to his furious role in May God Save Us
film profile]; Anna Castillo beat both Ruth Díaz (The Fury of a Patient Man) and Belén Cuesta (Kiki, Love to Love
film profile]) as Best New Actress in The Olive Tree
film profile]; and Elle
film profile] by Paul Verhoeven was voted Best European Film, over and above Son of Saul
film profile]. Finally, the vitriolic Spanish-Argentinian co-production The Distinguished Citizen
film profile] won out over the award-festooned murky Venezuelan movie From Afar as Best Latin American Film.
Here is the complete list of winners of the 2017 Goya Awards:
Best Film
The Fury of a Patient Man
film profile] – Raúl Arévalo
Best Director
Juan Antonio Bayona – A Monster Calles
film profile]
Best Lead Actress
Emma Suárez – Julieta
film profile]
Best Lead Actor
Roberto Álamo – May God Save Us
film profile]
Best Supporting Actress
Emma Suárez – The Next Skin
film profile]
Best Supporting Actor
Manolo Solo – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best New Actor
Carlos Santos – Smoke & Mirrors
film profile]
Best New Actress
Anna Castillo – The Olive Tree
film profile]
Best New Director
Raúl Arévalo – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best Screenplay
Raúl Arévalo and David Pulido – The Fury of a Patient Man
Best Adapted Screenplay
Alberto Rodríguez and Rafael Cobos – Smoke & Mirrors
Best Original Score
A Monster Calles – Fernando Velázquez
Best Production Direction
Sandra Hermida – A Monster Calls
Best Special Effects
Félix Bergés and Pau Costa – A Monster Calls
Best Sound
Oriol Tarrágo and Peter Glossop – A Monster Calls
Best Wardrobe Design
Paola Torres – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines
film profile]
Best Original Song
Ai, ai, ai – Silvia Pérez Cruz (At Your Doorstep
film profile])
Best Hair and Make-up
David Martí and Marese Langan – A Monster Calls
Best Art Direction
Eugenio Caballero – A Monster Calls
Best Cinematography
Óscar Faura – A Monster Calls
Best Editing
Bernart Vilaplana and Jaume Martí – A Monster Calls
Best European Film
Elle
film profile] – Paul Verhoeven (France/Germany/Belgium)
Best Animated Film
Psiconautas
film profile] – Pedro Rivero and Alberto Vázquez
Best Documentary Film
Frágil equilibrio – Guillermo García López
Best Latin American Film
The Distinguished Citizen
film profile] – Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn (Argentina/Spain)
Best Short Fiction
Timecode – Juanjo Giménez Peña
Best Short Documentary
Cabezas habladoras – Juan Vicente Córdoba
Best Animated Short
Decorado – Alberto Vázquez
Honorary Goya
Ana Belén
(Translated from Spanish)