The triumph of a patient Raúl Arévalo at the Goyas

by Alfonso Rivera

06/02/2017 - As expected, The Fury of a Patient Man went home with four major prizes from the Spanish Film Academy: Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best New Director

On Saturday night, Madrid played host to the Spain’s biggest film gala, the 31st awards ceremony for the Goyas, handed out by the Spanish Academy of Film Arts and Sciences. There were few surprises in store, as one of the recipients had been hotly tipped after raking in a string of previous accolades (read more): that title was The Fury of a Patient Man , without a doubt one of the most dazzling directorial debuts in recent Spanish film, and the work of actor Raúl Arévalo, seen in thrillers such as Marshland and comedies such as Cousinhood . His feature debut scooped four statuettes: Best New Director, Best Screenplay (for Arévalo and David Pulido), Best Film (which was handed to producer Beatriz Bodegas, of La Canica Films) and Best Supporting Actor for Manolo Solo, considered the Spanish Judie Dench, because just like the British actress, who won the Oscar for her short performance in Shakespeare in Love, the Cadiz-born actor touched the stars with his striking, short-lived but intense role in The Fury of a Patient Man.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The evening was a night of double wins: it wasn’t just Arévalo who went up on stage twice, but Emma Suárez (Best Lead Actress for Julieta and Best Supporting Actress for The Next Skin ) and Alberto Vázquez (Best Animated Film for Psiconautas , co-directed with Pedro Rivero, and Best Animated Short for Decorado) did, too. Moreover, the title A Monster Calls was heard nine times throughout the evening after the academy’s envelopes were torn open: it snagged Best Director (Juan Antonio Bayona), Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Special Effects, besides topping other categories.

Roberto Álamo trounced his closest rival, Eduard Fernández (Smoke & Mirrors ), thanks to his furious role in May God Save Us ; Anna Castillo beat both Ruth Díaz (The Fury of a Patient Man) and Belén Cuesta (Kiki, Love to Love ) as Best New Actress in The Olive Tree ; and Elle by Paul Verhoeven was voted Best European Film, over and above Son of Saul . Finally, the vitriolic Spanish-Argentinian co-production The Distinguished Citizen won out over the award-festooned murky Venezuelan movie From Afar as Best Latin American Film.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 2017 Goya Awards:

Best Film

The Fury of a Patient Man – Raúl Arévalo

Best Director

Juan Antonio Bayona – A Monster Calles

Best Lead Actress

Emma Suárez – Julieta

Best Lead Actor

Roberto Álamo – May God Save Us

Best Supporting Actress

Emma Suárez – The Next Skin

Best Supporting Actor

Manolo Solo – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best New Actor

Carlos Santos – Smoke & Mirrors

Best New Actress

Anna Castillo – The Olive Tree

Best New Director

Raúl Arévalo – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Screenplay

Raúl Arévalo and David Pulido – The Fury of a Patient Man

Best Adapted Screenplay

Alberto Rodríguez and Rafael Cobos – Smoke & Mirrors

Best Original Score

A Monster Calles – Fernando Velázquez

Best Production Direction

Sandra Hermida – A Monster Calls

Best Special Effects

Félix Bergés and Pau Costa – A Monster Calls

Best Sound

Oriol Tarrágo and Peter Glossop – A Monster Calls

Best Wardrobe Design

Paola Torres – 1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines

Best Original Song

Ai, ai, ai – Silvia Pérez Cruz (At Your Doorstep )

Best Hair and Make-up

David Martí and Marese Langan – A Monster Calls

Best Art Direction

Eugenio Caballero – A Monster Calls

Best Cinematography

Óscar Faura – A Monster Calls

Best Editing

Bernart Vilaplana and Jaume Martí – A Monster Calls

Best European Film

Elle – Paul Verhoeven (France/Germany/Belgium)

Best Animated Film

Psiconautas – Pedro Rivero and Alberto Vázquez

Best Documentary Film

Frágil equilibrio – Guillermo García López

Best Latin American Film

The Distinguished Citizen – Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn (Argentina/Spain)

Best Short Fiction

Timecode – Juanjo Giménez Peña

Best Short Documentary

Cabezas habladoras – Juan Vicente Córdoba

Best Animated Short

Decorado – Alberto Vázquez

Honorary Goya

Ana Belén



(Translated from Spanish)