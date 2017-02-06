Doc & Film International makes an assured return to the EFM

by Fabien Lemercier

06/02/2017 - The Berlin line-up of Daniela Elstner’s company includes two documentaries selected for the Panorama

Heading back to the German capital one year after a very fruitful visit thanks to the Golden Bear picked up by Gianfranco Rosi’s Fire at Sea (which is also in the running for the Oscar for Best Documentary, set to be handed out on 26 February), French international sales agent Doc & Film International will be rocking up at the European Film Market of the 67th Berlinale (9-19 February 2017) with some real aces up its sleeve. Standing out on the firm’s slate are two documentaries selected in the Panorama: the US-Danish co-production Strong Island by US director Yance Ford (the recent winner of the Special Jury Award at Sundance, in which the director takes a look back at the murder of his own brother 25 years ago, a crime committed against a backdrop of racism) and Bones of Contention by his fellow countrywoman Andrea Weiss (which will have its world premiere at Berlin and explores the history of the oppression of LGBT minorities in Franco-era Spain).

In terms of market screenings, Daniela Elstner’s team will be pinning its hopes on such titles as Paris la blanche by Lidia Terki (a surprise hit at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, awarded recently at the Premiers Plans Festival in Angers, and due to be released in French theatres on 29 March by ARP Sélection). And Doc & Film International will also continue pushing sales for Home by Belgium’s Fien Troch (Best Director Award in the Horizons section at Venice, presented in competition at Toronto, winner of the Audience Award at Ghent and the Grand Jury Award at Les Arcs), Upstream by her fellow countrywoman Marion Hänsel (starring Olivier Gourmet and Sergi López), Chouf by Karim Dridi (unveiled as an Official Selection special screening at Cannes and notching up 263,000 admissions in France) and the theatrical fiction title The False Secrets by late Swiss director Luc Bondy (revealed at Locarno, and toplined by Isabelle Huppert and Louis Garrel).

The future also looks particularly rosy for the company, as the films in post-production on its line-up include Catch the Wind by Gaël Morel (see the article – toplined by Sandrine Bonnaire) and the French-Belgian co-production Lola Pater by Nadir Moknèche (see the article – with Fanny Ardant and Tewfik Jallab in the lead roles), among others. Further announcements are expected to be made during the EFM itself.

(Translated from French)