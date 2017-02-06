Graduation (2016)
AWARDS Denmark

The Day Will Come sweeps Denmark’s Roberts

by 

- The Danish Film Academy gave six awards to Jesper W Nielsen’s drama about a boys’ home forgotten by time, including Best Danish Film and Best Original Screenplay

The Day Will Come sweeps Denmark’s Roberts
The team behind The Day Will Come at the Robert Awards

Danish director Jesper W Nielsen’s The Day Will Come [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – a 1960s drama set in an orphanage forgotten by time, where two young boys are robbed of their lives by the headmaster’s lethal tyranny – took the top prize when the Danish Film Academy presented its annual film and TV awards, the Roberts, at Copenhagen’s Tivoli Hotel & Congress Centre on Sunday (5 February). 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Having picked up Best Danish Film and Best Original Screenplay (for Søren Sveistrup), the Zentropa Entertainments production was also honoured for Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Lars Mikkelsen and Sofie Gråbøl), among others.

Christian Tafdrup was singled out as Best Director for Parents [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], which also earned Søren Malling the Best Actor Award, and Anne Østerud and Tanya Fallenius the Best Editing Award.

Nicolas Winding Refn’s Cannes entry The Neon Demon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Nicolas Winding Refn
film profile] added five Danish trophies to its seven international accolades – the US horror-thriller won for, amongst others, Best Cinematography (Natasha Braier) and Best Musical Score (Cliff Martinez – as he did at Cannes).

Here is the full list of winners of the 2017 Danish Robert Awards:

Best Danish Film
The Day Will Come [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Jesper W Nielsen

Best Film for Children & Youth Audiences
In the Blood [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Rasmus Heisterberg
film profile] – Rasmus Heisterberg

Best Director
Christian Tafdrup – Parents [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]

Best Original Screenplay
Søren Sveistrup – The Day Will Come 

Best Adapted Screenplay
Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm – The Commune [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Thomas Vinterberg
film profile] 

Best Actress
Trine Dyrholm – The Commune

Best Actor
Søren Malling – Parents

Best Supporting Actress
Sofie Gråbøl – The Day Will Come

Best Supporting Actor
Lars Mikkelsen – The Day Will Come

Best Production Design
Sabine Hviid – The Day Will Come

Best Cinematography
Natasha Braier – The Neon Demon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Nicolas Winding Refn
film profile]

Best Costume Design
Stine Thaning – The Day Will Come

Best Make-up
Erin Ayanian Monroe – The Neon Demon

Best Editing
Anne Østerud, Tanya Fallenius – Parents

Best Sound Design
Eddie Simonsen, Anne Jensen – The Neon Demon

Best Musical Score
Cliff Martinez – The Neon Demon

Best Original Song
100 Meter Mind Dash” – Darkness Falls, Josephine Philip, Ina Lindgreen, Anders Trentemøller (Shelley [+see also:
trailer
film profile])

Best Visual Effects
Peter Hjorth – The Neon Demon

Best Documentary
Who We Were – Sine Skibsholt

Best US Feature
The Revenant – Alejandro González Iñárritu

Best Non-US Feature
Son of Saul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: László Nemes
interview: László Rajk
film profile] – László Nemes (Hungary)

Best Mini-TV Series
Ditte & Louise II – Niclas Bendixen

Best TV Series
Follow the Money – Per Fly

Best Actor in a TV Series
Thomas Bo Larsen – Follow the Money

Best Actress in a TV Series
Louise Mieritz – Ditte & Louise II

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Esben Smed – Follow the Money

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Bodil Jørgensen – The Christmas of Rytteriet

Honorary Robert
Jimmy Leavens (camera department)

The IB Prize
Jacob Jarek (producer)

Kathrine Windfelds Honorary Scholarship
Mette Heeno (screenwriter)

The Blockbuster Audience Award
One-Two-Three Now! – Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg

 

