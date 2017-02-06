The Day Will Come sweeps Denmark’s Roberts

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

06/02/2017 - The Danish Film Academy gave six awards to Jesper W Nielsen’s drama about a boys’ home forgotten by time, including Best Danish Film and Best Original Screenplay

Danish director Jesper W Nielsen’s The Day Will Come – a 1960s drama set in an orphanage forgotten by time, where two young boys are robbed of their lives by the headmaster’s lethal tyranny – took the top prize when the Danish Film Academy presented its annual film and TV awards, the Roberts, at Copenhagen’s Tivoli Hotel & Congress Centre on Sunday (5 February).

Having picked up Best Danish Film and Best Original Screenplay (for Søren Sveistrup), the Zentropa Entertainments production was also honoured for Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Lars Mikkelsen and Sofie Gråbøl), among others.

Christian Tafdrup was singled out as Best Director for Parents , which also earned Søren Malling the Best Actor Award, and Anne Østerud and Tanya Fallenius the Best Editing Award.

Nicolas Winding Refn’s Cannes entry The Neon Demon added five Danish trophies to its seven international accolades – the US horror-thriller won for, amongst others, Best Cinematography (Natasha Braier) and Best Musical Score (Cliff Martinez – as he did at Cannes).

Here is the full list of winners of the 2017 Danish Robert Awards:

Best Danish Film

The Day Will Come – Jesper W Nielsen

Best Film for Children & Youth Audiences

In the Blood – Rasmus Heisterberg

Best Director

Christian Tafdrup – Parents

Best Original Screenplay

Søren Sveistrup – The Day Will Come

Best Adapted Screenplay

Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm – The Commune

Best Actress

Trine Dyrholm – The Commune

Best Actor

Søren Malling – Parents

Best Supporting Actress

Sofie Gråbøl – The Day Will Come

Best Supporting Actor

Lars Mikkelsen – The Day Will Come

Best Production Design

Sabine Hviid – The Day Will Come

Best Cinematography

Natasha Braier – The Neon Demon

Best Costume Design

Stine Thaning – The Day Will Come

Best Make-up

Erin Ayanian Monroe – The Neon Demon

Best Editing

Anne Østerud, Tanya Fallenius – Parents

Best Sound Design

Eddie Simonsen, Anne Jensen – The Neon Demon

Best Musical Score

Cliff Martinez – The Neon Demon

Best Original Song

“100 Meter Mind Dash” – Darkness Falls, Josephine Philip, Ina Lindgreen, Anders Trentemøller (Shelley )

Best Visual Effects

Peter Hjorth – The Neon Demon

Best Documentary

Who We Were – Sine Skibsholt

Best US Feature

The Revenant – Alejandro González Iñárritu

Best Non-US Feature

Son of Saul – László Nemes (Hungary)

Best Mini-TV Series

Ditte & Louise II – Niclas Bendixen

Best TV Series

Follow the Money – Per Fly

Best Actor in a TV Series

Thomas Bo Larsen – Follow the Money

Best Actress in a TV Series

Louise Mieritz – Ditte & Louise II

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

Esben Smed – Follow the Money

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Bodil Jørgensen – The Christmas of Rytteriet

Honorary Robert

Jimmy Leavens (camera department)

The IB Prize

Jacob Jarek (producer)

Kathrine Windfelds Honorary Scholarship

Mette Heeno (screenwriter)

The Blockbuster Audience Award

One-Two-Three Now! – Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg