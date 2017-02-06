The Day Will Come sweeps Denmark’s Roberts
by Jorn Rossing Jensen
- The Danish Film Academy gave six awards to Jesper W Nielsen’s drama about a boys’ home forgotten by time, including Best Danish Film and Best Original Screenplay
film profile] – a 1960s drama set in an orphanage forgotten by time, where two young boys are robbed of their lives by the headmaster’s lethal tyranny – took the top prize when the Danish Film Academy presented its annual film and TV awards, the Roberts, at Copenhagen’s Tivoli Hotel & Congress Centre on Sunday (5 February).
Having picked up Best Danish Film and Best Original Screenplay (for Søren Sveistrup), the Zentropa Entertainments production was also honoured for Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Lars Mikkelsen and Sofie Gråbøl), among others.
film profile] added five Danish trophies to its seven international accolades – the US horror-thriller won for, amongst others, Best Cinematography (Natasha Braier) and Best Musical Score (Cliff Martinez – as he did at Cannes).
Here is the full list of winners of the 2017 Danish Robert Awards:
Best Danish Film
Best Film for Children & Youth Audiences
Best Director
Best Original Screenplay
Søren Sveistrup – The Day Will Come
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Actress
Trine Dyrholm – The Commune
Best Actor
Søren Malling – Parents
Best Supporting Actress
Sofie Gråbøl – The Day Will Come
Best Supporting Actor
Lars Mikkelsen – The Day Will Come
Best Production Design
Sabine Hviid – The Day Will Come
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Stine Thaning – The Day Will Come
Best Make-up
Erin Ayanian Monroe – The Neon Demon
Best Editing
Anne Østerud, Tanya Fallenius – Parents
Best Sound Design
Eddie Simonsen, Anne Jensen – The Neon Demon
Best Musical Score
Cliff Martinez – The Neon Demon
Best Original Song
Best Visual Effects
Peter Hjorth – The Neon Demon
Best Documentary
Who We Were – Sine Skibsholt
Best US Feature
The Revenant – Alejandro González Iñárritu
Best Non-US Feature
Best Mini-TV Series
Ditte & Louise II – Niclas Bendixen
Best TV Series
Follow the Money – Per Fly
Best Actor in a TV Series
Thomas Bo Larsen – Follow the Money
Best Actress in a TV Series
Louise Mieritz – Ditte & Louise II
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Esben Smed – Follow the Money
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Bodil Jørgensen – The Christmas of Rytteriet
Honorary Robert
Jimmy Leavens (camera department)
The IB Prize
Jacob Jarek (producer)
Kathrine Windfelds Honorary Scholarship
Mette Heeno (screenwriter)
The Blockbuster Audience Award
One-Two-Three Now! – Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg