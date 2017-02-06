Richard Billingham commences Ray & Liz

by Naman Ramachandran

06/02/2017 - Debut feature of Turner-prize nominated artist stars Patrick Romer and Deirdre Kelly

Turner-prize nominated and Deutsche Börse Prize winning artist Richard Billingham has commenced a three-week shoot at Cranley Heath and Dudley locations on his debut feature Ray & Liz. The film follows the marginalised Billingham family as perform extreme rituals and break cultural taboos as they muddle through a life decided by factors beyond their control. Working with cinematographer Daniel Landin (Under The Skin ), Billingham returns to the series of photographs that he captured of his family during Thatcher-era Britain to tell a story of everyday conflicts, loneliness, love and loss.

The cast includes veteran Patrick Romer (The World is Not Enough), Deirdre Kelly (UK reality star of Benefits Street and Big Brother), Justin Salinger (Everest ), Ella Smith (Kill Your Friends ) and Tony Way (High-Rise ).

The project has been developed over five years with Jacqui Davies (The Sky Trembles and the Earth Is Afraid and the Two Eyes Are Not Brothers ), a producer who is a recipient of the British Film Institute’s BFI Producer Vision Awards 2016.

Ray & Liz is a Jacqui Davies production in association with Rapid Eye Movies and is financed by the BFI and Ffilm Cymru Wales, in association with Severn Screen.

Billingham rose to fame in 1996 with his photographic series ‘Ray’s a Laugh’, images of family life in his childhood home, a tower block in Cradley Heath in the West Midlands. It was exhibited internationally and featured in the show, Sensation (1997) at The Royal Academy of Arts. He was awarded the Deutsche Börse Photography Prize that year, and was nominated for the Turner Prize in 2001. His work is held in numerous collections worldwide, including Tate, Arts Council England, the V & A, Moderna Museet Stockholm, the Fotomuseum Winterthur, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.