Graduation (2016)
That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
Sister Of Mine (2017)
American Honey (2016)
King of the Belgians (2016)
Heartstone (2016)
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION UK

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Richard Billingham commences Ray & Liz

by 

- Debut feature of Turner-prize nominated artist stars Patrick Romer and Deirdre Kelly

Richard Billingham commences Ray & Liz
Deirdre Kelly and Patrick Romer in Ray & Liz

Turner-prize nominated and Deutsche Börse Prize winning artist Richard Billingham has commenced a three-week shoot at Cranley Heath and Dudley locations on his debut feature Ray & Liz. The film follows the marginalised Billingham family as perform extreme rituals and break cultural taboos as they muddle through a life decided by factors beyond their control. Working with cinematographer Daniel Landin (Under The Skin [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonathan Glazer
film profile]), Billingham returns to the series of photographs that he captured of his family during Thatcher-era Britain to tell a story of everyday conflicts, loneliness, love and loss. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The cast includes veteran Patrick Romer (The World is Not Enough), Deirdre Kelly (UK reality star of Benefits Street and Big Brother), Justin Salinger (Everest [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile]), Ella Smith (Kill Your Friends [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and Tony Way (High-Rise [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]). 

The project has been developed over five years with Jacqui Davies (The Sky Trembles and the Earth Is Afraid and the Two Eyes Are Not Brothers [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film profile]), a producer who is a recipient of the British Film Institute’s BFI Producer Vision Awards 2016. 

Ray & Liz is a Jacqui Davies production in association with Rapid Eye Movies and is financed by the BFI and Ffilm Cymru Wales, in association with Severn Screen.

Billingham rose to fame in 1996 with his photographic series ‘Ray’s a Laugh’, images of family life in his childhood home, a tower block in Cradley Heath in the West Midlands. It was exhibited internationally and featured in the show, Sensation (1997) at The Royal Academy of Arts. He was awarded the Deutsche Börse Photography Prize that year, and was nominated for the Turner Prize in 2001. His work is held in numerous collections worldwide, including Tate, Arts Council England, the V & A, Moderna Museet Stockholm, the Fotomuseum Winterthur, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

 

comments
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

WALLONIE BERLINALE 2 HOME