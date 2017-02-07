The Teacher (2016)
Focus: King of the Belgians (2016)
SOFIA 2017

The Sofia International Film Festival announces competition titles

by 

- Twelve first or second features will be competing for the festival’s Grand Prix

The Sofia International Film Festival announces competition titles
Hristo by Grigor Lefterov and Teodor Matsanov

The 2017 edition of the Sofia International Film Festival (9-19 March) comes with a first in the festival’s 21-year history: three Bulgarian productions will be among the 12 first or second features competing for the gathering’s awards.

Ralitza Petrova’s Godless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ralitza Petrova
film profile] (Bulgaria/Denmark/France), winner of the Golden Leopard at last year’s Locarno Film Festival, Grigor Lefterov and Teodor Matsanov’s Hristo [+see also:
film review
interview: Grigor Lefterov
film profile] (Bulgaria/Italy), winner of the Best First Feature Award at the Golden Rose Film Festival, and Konstantin Bojanov’s Light Thereafter [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Bulgaria/Belgium), which first met international audiences in competition at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, have been announced among the competition titles.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The remaining movies in competition are Bad Influence by Claudia Huaiquimilla (Chile), Beneath the Silence by Erez Mizrahi and Sahar Shavit (Israel), House without Roof by Soleen Yusef (Germany/Iraq/Qatar), The Last Family [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Jan P Matuszynski (Poland), My Happy Family [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Groß (Germany/Georgia/France), Quit Staring at My Plate [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hana Jušić
film profile] by Hana Jusic (Croatia/Denmark), Requiem for Mrs. J. by Bojan Vuletic (Serbia/Bulgaria/Macedonia), Snow by Emre Erdogdu (Turkey) and Moon Dogs [+see also:
trailer
interview: Philip John
film profile] by Philip John (UK).

The award winners will be announced on 18 March.

 

