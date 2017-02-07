The Sofia International Film Festival announces competition titles

by Stefan Dobroiu

The 2017 edition of the Sofia International Film Festival (9-19 March) comes with a first in the festival’s 21-year history: three Bulgarian productions will be among the 12 first or second features competing for the gathering’s awards.

Ralitza Petrova’s Godless (Bulgaria/Denmark/France), winner of the Golden Leopard at last year’s Locarno Film Festival, Grigor Lefterov and Teodor Matsanov’s Hristo (Bulgaria/Italy), winner of the Best First Feature Award at the Golden Rose Film Festival, and Konstantin Bojanov’s Light Thereafter (Bulgaria/Belgium), which first met international audiences in competition at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, have been announced among the competition titles.

The remaining movies in competition are Bad Influence by Claudia Huaiquimilla (Chile), Beneath the Silence by Erez Mizrahi and Sahar Shavit (Israel), House without Roof by Soleen Yusef (Germany/Iraq/Qatar), The Last Family by Jan P Matuszynski (Poland), My Happy Family by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Groß (Germany/Georgia/France), Quit Staring at My Plate by Hana Jusic (Croatia/Denmark), Requiem for Mrs. J. by Bojan Vuletic (Serbia/Bulgaria/Macedonia), Snow by Emre Erdogdu (Turkey) and Moon Dogs by Philip John (UK).

The award winners will be announced on 18 March.