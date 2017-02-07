Heartstone (2016)
Sister Of Mine (2017)
Blind Spot (2017)
That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
Playground (2016)
A Taste of Ink (2016)
American Honey (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Blind Spot (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

CANNES 2017 Directors’ Fortnight

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Carrosse d’Or goes to Werner Herzog

by 

- This year at Cannes, the German filmmaker will receive the prize handed out every year by the French Directors’ Association

The Carrosse d’Or goes to Werner Herzog

German director Werner Herzog is to be given the Carrosse d’Or, handed out by the French Directors’ Association (SRF), at the opening ceremony of the 49th Directors’ Fortnight, which will unspool from 18-28 May 2017 as part of the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Intended to reward a filmmaker for the pioneering quality of their films, their boldness and the rigour of their direction and production, the Carrosse d’Or (which was launched in 2002) has, in the past, been awarded to Jacques Rozier, Clint Eastwood, Nanni Moretti, Ousmane Sembene, David Cronenberg, Alain Cavalier, Jim Jarmusch, Naomi Kawase, Agnès Varda, Jafar Panahi, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Jane Campion, Alain Resnais, Jia Zhangke and Aki Kaurismäki

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Here is an excerpt from the letter sent by the SRF’s board of directors to Werner Herzog: “We wish to pay tribute to this tireless filmmaker who never ceases working, juggling with formats and production systems, and blurring the boundaries between fiction and documentary, cinema and television, and reason and madness. You have a unique ability to lead the biggest Hollywood stars, as well as illustrious newcomers, in your wake, to impose a tone and perspective that are very much your own, thumbing your nose at morals and right-mindedness, daring to laugh at everything with astonishing and salutary impudence and freedom, but also – and above all – a profound degree of humanity.”

(Translated from French)

 

comments
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

WALLONIE BERLINALE 2 HOME