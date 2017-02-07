Corsica loves Spanish-language film

by Alfonso Rivera

From Friday 10 February until Saturday 18 February, Spanish is a language that will be heard a great deal on the beautiful Mediterranean island of Corsica: it is there, in the city of Ajaccio, the birthplace of Napoleon, that the 20th Spanish and Latin American Film Festival is being held. The gathering will screen arthouse films, feature debuts and movies by female directors in order to entertain its loyal audiences who, for two decades, have packed its screenings to the rafters. Furthermore, pride of place at the event is always reserved for the youngest audiences, who are very much involved in the festival.

“It’s quite a diverse audience: there are no cinemas left in the city centre. There’s only one multiplex on the outskirts; that’s why people come to see a different kind of film to the ones they can see in the commercial theatres,” explains Marie-Claire Lucena, president of the Latinità association, which organises the event. The association “is made up of volunteers driven by their love for Hispanic culture, who, over nine days, try to create an inviting and festive atmosphere around Spanish-language film,” asserts the Spanish teacher, the daughter of political refugees who settled on Corsica in 1939.

For this reason, this year the festival will be hosting screenings of such varied and eclectic titles as Pedro Almodóvar’s Julieta (whose DoP, Jean Claude Larrieu, will pay a visit to the island), La noche que mi madre mató a mi padre by Inés París (the president of CIMA, who will also be heading to Corsica for a few days) and The Shepherd , the Salamanca-set western by Jonathan Cenzual Burley, which was on the programme of the most recent Gijón and Raindance Film Festivals.

There will also be room for co-productions between Europe and Latin America on the line-up, including titles such as Neruda by Pablo Larraín (Chile/Spain/France/Argentina) and The Distinguished Citizen by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn (Argentina/Spain), two cinematic gems widely applauded on both sides of the Atlantic.

