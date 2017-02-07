A five-star line-up for Memento

by Fabien Lemercier

07/02/2017 - The firm can boast a contender for the Golden Bear, a world premiere out of competition, two films in the Panorama, one in the Forum, and the upcoming titles by Trier and Giannoli

One of the myriad French sales agents ready to spring into action on Thursday at the European Film Market of the 67th Berlinale (9-19 February 2017), Memento Films International definitely steals the limelight this year in terms of having its films accepted into the festival’s various selections, with five titles in the showcase, including one hopeful for the Golden Bear: the Chinese animated movie Have A Nice Day by Liu Jian.

The team managed by Emilie Georges will also be negotiating deals for a feature film that will be world-premiered out of competition in the official selection: the French-Belgian co-production The Midwife by Martin Provost (toplined by Catherine Deneuve and Catherine Frot – released in France on 22 March, courtesy of Memento).

After enjoying a very positive reception from the critics in Park City, three films on the slate will pull off the double achievement of being screened at both Sundance and Berlin. In the Panorama Special, there will be screenings of Call Me By Your Name by Italy’s Luca Guadagnino (co-produced by Paris-based outfit La Cinéfacture) and Berlin Syndrome by Australia’s Cate Shortland, while the Forum section has selected My Happy Family by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross (co-produced with Georgia and Germany by Paris-based outfit Arizona Films).

At the EFM, Memento will be kicking off pre-sales for The Apparition by Xavier Giannoli (see the article – currently being filmed, starring Vincent Lindon in the lead role) and will continue working on shifting three films in post-production, which will be ready in the spring: the eagerly awaited Thelma by Norway’s Joachim Trier (see the news), with a new teaser for buyers to discover; Sweet Country by Australia’s Warwick Thornton (winner of the Caméra d’Or at Cannes in 2009 with Samson and Delilah), which can boast a brand-new promo reel; and Good Time by US brothers Ben and Joshua Safdie. Also of note on the line-up is the Greek-German action-thriller Dias by British director Jonathan English (the plot of which delves into an elite police motorbike division fighting crime in Athens), which is due to start filming this month.

Lastly, the market screenings organised by Memento Films International at Berlin include Mr. Stein Goes Online by Stéphane Robelin (see the article – released in France on 12 April via La Belle Company) and Paris Prestige by Hamé and Ekoué (FIPRESCI Award at the Turin Film Festival, and set to go on general release in France on 22 February, courtesy of Haut et Court).

(Translated from French)