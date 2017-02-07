Requiem for Mrs. J. goes to the Panorama

by Vladan Petkovic

07/02/2017 - Serbian filmmaker Bojan Vuletić's second feature is a tragi-comedy starring Mirjana Karanović

Serbian writer-director Bojan Vuletić's second feature, Requiem for Mrs. J., will world-premiere in the Berlinale's Panorama section.

The film is a bittersweet tragi-comedy about the titular middle-aged woman, played by Mirjana Karanović, who has been suffering from depression since her husband died a year ago. She plans to commit suicide, and is eager to first finish up all of her private and administrative tasks. But she gets entangled in red tape when she tries to get a certificate attesting her last 20 years of employment in a now-bankrupt state company.

Vuletic's first feature film, Practical Guide to Belgrade with Singing and Crying , premiered in Karlovy Vary's East of the West section in 2011, and he previously co-penned the script for Stefan Arsenijević's Love and Other Crimes , which premiered in the Berlinale Panorama in 2008.

Besides Karanović, the film stars her partner from her directorial debut, A Good Wife , Boris Isaković, cult actor Srdjan Žika Todorović, living legend Mira Banjac, and newcomers Jovana Gavrilović and Vučić Perović. The crew includes cinematographer Jelena Stanković, who collaborated with Vuletic on Practical Guide to Belgrade with Singing and Crying, and Macedonian editor Vladimir Pavlovski (Three Days in September ).

Requiem for Mrs. J. is a co-production by Serbia's SEE Film Pro and Art&Popcorn, which received the €10,000 Eurimages Co-Production Prize for the project at Karlovy Vary last July, as well as Bulgaria's Geopoly Film, Macedonia's Skopje Film Studio, Russia's Non-Stop Production and France's Surprise Alley. Belgrade-based Soul Food has the international rights.