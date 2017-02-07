Heartstone (2016)
INDUSTRY Italy

A Europe-Far East market is born at the Far East Film Festival in Udine

by 

- Between 26 and 28 April Focus Asia will bring together high-quality projects and key players from both genre film industries. The deadline for entries is 1 March

A Europe-Far East market is born at the Far East Film Festival in Udine
(© Alice BL Durigatto / FEFF18)

Last year, with Focus Asia, the Far East Film Festivalin Udine had its first industry experience, making it possible for Asian and European buyers to get to grips with one another’s respective genre productions (i.e. “finished products” in the thriller, action, fantasy, horror, and romantic categories). This year the FEFF is taking a step forward, with Focus Asia 2017 becoming a market, to be held between 26 and 28 April: a space where Asia and Europe, along with anyone else who wishes to participate of course, can make new contacts during the development stages of their films. The idea is to bring together high-quality projects and key players from both film industries.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The projects, of which there will be around a dozen, will be selected by all the biggest genre film festivals: the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (South Korea), the Black Nights Film Festival - Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (Estonia), the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia (Spain), and the Nordisk Film & Fond’s Nordic Genre Boost (Norway). The programme will include one-to-one meetings and a series of panel discussions and case studies on development, funding and distribution strategies for genre films. 

Last year’s edition was attended by companies of the likes of Belgian company Zeno Pictures; French companies Happy Vision and Upside; German companies MFA FilmDistribution, Picture Tree International and RTC Media; Swedish company Ssni S.a., Norwegian company As Fidalgo Film Distribution and Danish company Aumento Law Firm; British companies Filmdoo, Third Window and Terracotta Distribution; and Spanish companies Filmin and Isaan Entertainment. Italy was represented by Intramovies, Good Films, Indigo Film, Fandango, True Colours, Videa, CG Entertainment and MoWe, along with Anica, Cineteca di Bologna, MIA, RAI Cinema and RAI 4. Along with thirty or so participants from China, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

The deadline for submitting projects is 1 March 2017. Visit this page for more details. After 20 March the selections will be announced.

(Translated from Italian)

 

