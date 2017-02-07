Phoenix rises with Stanley, a Man of Variety

by Naman Ramachandran

07/02/2017 - EFM titles also include Hoka Hey, House of Salem and God’s Acre

British outfit Phoenix Worldwide Entertainment has acquired world sales rights to Stanley, a Man of Variety, directed by Stephen Cookson (Journey to the Moon) and will represent the film at the European Film Market at the Berlinale. The film follows Stanley, a prisoner in solitary confinement who begins hallucinatory conversations with his comedy heroes including Noel Coward, Max Wall and George Formby. Timothy Spall plays Stanley and all the hallucinatory characters. The UK’s CK Films, Red Rock Entertainment and Lipsync Productions produced.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Phoenix has also boarded Hoka Hey – a Good Day to Die, a documentary on the adventures of British war photographer Jason P. Howe, written and directed by Harold Monfils and produced by his Monfils Pictures. Bulldog Film Distribution will release the film in the UK in the second quarter of 2017. Greece’s Neo Films are handling Greek distribution and discussions with buyers will take place in Berlin.

Phoenix has several more titles at the EFM. British horror House of Salem, directed by James Crow (Curse of the Witching Tree), where a group of kidnappers become a child’s unlikely protectors, after finding out they have unwittingly been set up to take part in a deadly game of human sacrifice, has been picked up by Wild Eye Releasing for North American and discussions with other worldwide distributors will take place in Berlin.

JP Davidson’s debut feature God’s Acre follows a man who to pay off his debts needs to renovate and sell his last house fast but a dreadful secret lies entombed within its walls.

Beyond the UK, Phoenix is also representing Italian production Almost Dead by Giorgio Bruno (Endless Dark ) where a researcher who studies infectious diseases struggles for survival in a world where a deadly virus has decimated the population. And from across the pond, Phoenix is on board Jose Zambrano Cassella’s (The Sacred) US action thriller Two Days, about a veteran cop’s last day on the job.