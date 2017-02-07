Heartstone (2016)
Sister Of Mine (2017)
Blind Spot (2017)
That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
Playground (2016)
A Taste of Ink (2016)
American Honey (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Playground (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

BERLIN 2017 Market/UK

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Phoenix rises with Stanley, a Man of Variety

by 

- EFM titles also include Hoka Hey, House of Salem and God’s Acre

Phoenix rises with Stanley, a Man of Variety
Stanley, a Man of Variety by Stephen Cookson

British outfit Phoenix Worldwide Entertainment has acquired world sales rights to Stanley, a Man of Variety, directed by Stephen Cookson (Journey to the Moon) and will represent the film at the European Film Market at the Berlinale. The film follows Stanley, a prisoner in solitary confinement who begins hallucinatory conversations with his comedy heroes including Noel Coward, Max Wall and George Formby. Timothy Spall plays Stanley and all the hallucinatory characters. The UK’s CK Films, Red Rock Entertainment and Lipsync Productions produced.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Phoenix has also boarded Hoka Hey – a Good Day to Die, a documentary on the adventures of British war photographer Jason P. Howe, written and directed by Harold Monfils and produced by his Monfils Pictures. Bulldog Film Distribution will release the film in the UK in the second quarter of 2017. Greece’s Neo Films are handling Greek distribution and discussions with buyers will take place in Berlin. 

Phoenix has several more titles at the EFM. British horror House of Salem, directed by James Crow (Curse of the Witching Tree), where a group of kidnappers become a child’s unlikely protectors, after finding out they have unwittingly been set up to take part in a deadly game of human sacrifice, has been picked up by Wild Eye Releasing for North American and discussions with other worldwide distributors will take place in Berlin. 

JP Davidson’s debut feature God’s Acre follows a man who to pay off his debts needs to renovate and sell his last house fast but a dreadful secret lies entombed within its walls.

Beyond the UK, Phoenix is also representing Italian production Almost Dead by Giorgio Bruno (Endless Dark [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) where a researcher who studies infectious diseases struggles for survival in a world where a deadly virus has decimated the population. And from across the pond, Phoenix is on board Jose Zambrano Cassella’s (The Sacred) US action thriller Two Days, about a veteran cop’s last day on the job.

 

comments
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Berlinale Swiss Home