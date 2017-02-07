Picture Tree International all set for the EFM

by Birgit Heidsiek

07/02/2017 - The German international sales agent has presented its line-up for the European Film Market

With Jakob Lass' (Love Steaks ) highly anticipated feature Tiger Girl , Berlin-based world sales agent Picture Tree International (PTI) has a white-hot title that will enjoy a world premiere in the Panorama Special at the Berlinale. Tiger Girl follows in the wake of the young director's highly acclaimed feature debut filmed in accordance with the FOGMA style (emphasising improvised dialogue), the aforementioned Love Steaks, which won various awards, such as the Slamdance Trailer Competition Grand Prix and the prestigious Max Ophüls Prize.

PTI’s line-up also includes Til Schweiger’s new action-comedy Hot Dog, which brings together two big-league German stars. Playing best buddies, Schweiger and Matthias Schweighöfer will go on an adventurous mission to free the daughter of the Moldovan ambassador from her kidnappers.

Among the titles in post-production is The Confession by Zaza Urushadze (Tangerines ), which centres on a former film director who lives a reclusive life as a priest in the Georgian mountains until he comes across a local music teacher. Another upcoming title is Marie-Hélène Roux’s life-affirming road movie Links of Life, starring Marie Bunel (The Chorus ) as a lonely, middle-aged woman with an obsessive compulsive disorder on the road to happiness in the American wilderness.

PTI is set to present three German productions as part of the traditional Lola@Berlinale screenings at the European Film Market, hosted by the German Film Academy: the Karlovy Vary competition entry Original Bliss by Sven Taddicken, the dark Heart of Stone by Johannes Naber and German box-office hit The Most Beautiful Day by Florian David Fitz.

Further market screenings include We Used To Be Cool by Marie Kreutzer, which provides honest insights into the lives of three couples in their mid-thirties, which vary between ambitious creativity and repetitive dullness. Secrets and lies are the key issues in the mystery-drama Night of a 1000 Hours by Academy Award nominee Virgil Widrich, which opened this year’s Max Ophüls Film Festival. Meanwhile, in the Venice Film Festival Special Jury Award winner Big Big World by Reha Erdem, two teenagers pursue their own vision of happiness in the face of a culture of violence, where hope is a useless currency. Finally, with the tragicomedy Tiger Theory by Radek Bajgar, PTI will be showing off one of the most successful Czech films of 2016: the movie is about a man who develops unorthodox strategies to liberate himself from his marriage without causing too much damage.