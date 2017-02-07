Heartstone (2016)
Focus: A Taste of Ink (2016)
BERLIN 2017 Market/UK

Protagonist teams with MK2 on Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War

- Other EFM titles include God’s Own Country, The Dinner and Tom of Finland

Protagonist teams with MK2 on Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War
Director Pawel Pawlikowski

The UK’s Protagonist Pictures has joined hands with France’s MK2 Films on global sales for Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War and will showcase it to buyers at the European Film Market (EFM) at the Berlinale. The film is currently in production in Poland and is scheduled for delivery in 2018. It is a co-production between MK Productions (France), Apocalypso Pictures (UK) and Opus Film (Poland) and financing entities include the Polish Film Institute, CNC – Aide aux Cinémas du Monde, Arte France Cinéma, Film4, the British Film Institute (BFI) and Protagonist Pictures. Curzon Artificial Eye has acquired UK rights.

Protagonist is also representing high profile British title God’s Own Country at the EFM. Francis Lee won the Directing Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category at Sundance this year, where it had its world premiere. It will have its European premiere at Berlin’s Panorama section. Protagonist has already sold to Pyramide Films for France, Rialto for Australia and New Zealand, September Film for Benelux and Non Stop for Scandinavia, with a UK deal expected during the EFM. The UK’s Shudder Films and Magic Bear Productions produced alongside Inflammable Films, with financing from the BFI, Creative England, Met Film Post and PW Pictures.

Dome Karukoski’s Tom of Finland [+see also:
trailer
film profile] that opened Goteborg this year and won the Fipresci prize there is another film that Protagonist is representing at the EFM. Helsinki Filmi Oy (Finland), Anagram Väst (Sweden), Fridthjof Film (Denmark), Neutrinos Productions (Germany) and Film i Väst (Sweden) produced in association with F&ME (UK). 

Protagonist will also represent Oren Moverman’s Berlin competition title The Dinner at the EFM. US companies ChubbCo Film, Blackbird and Code Red produced. 

Films represented by Protagonist that are in post-production include Mark O’Rowe’s Delinquent Season (Ireland/UK - news), Clio Barnard’s Dark River (UK), Andrew Hulme’s The Devil Outside (UK), Richard Loncraine’s Finding Your Feet (UK - news), Jonas Åkerlund’s Lords of Chaos (UK/US) and Amma Asante’s Where Hands Touch (UK/Belgium). And apart from Cold War, new projects boarded by Protagonist include Kristoffer Nyholm’s Keepers (UK/US), James Strong’s Middle Earth (UK/US) and Julie Delpy’s My Zoe (UK/France - news).

 

