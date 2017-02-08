Heartstone (2016)
BERLIN 2017 Macedonia

Teona Strugar Mitevska returns to Berlin with When the Day Had No Name

by 

- The Macedonian director’s fourth feature is a drama about the tragic adventure of six teenagers set against a backdrop of ethnic tensions

Teona Strugar Mitevska returns to Berlin with When the Day Had No Name
When the Day Had No Name by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska's fourth feature film, When the Day Had No Name, will world-premiere in the Berlinale's Panorama programme. It marks her fourth entry in the section, after the short film Veta, which earned her a Special Mention of the Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy in 2001, and the features I Am from Titov Veles [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Teona Strugar Mitevska
film profile] (2007) and The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears (2012).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

When the Day Had No Name is a story of a lost generation damaged by the social upheaval in the Balkans. In 2012, the bodies of several Macedonian teenagers were found near a lake outside Skopje, after six ordinary boys went out on a fishing expedition. In the film, during the next 24 hours together, they get to know each other better and begin to let their masks drop. They toy with each other’s emotions, dance around to old pop songs, clash with some Albanians, put their sexual magnetism to the test – and search for a way to vent their lust for life in a frustrating society. 

The main cast consists of newcomers Leon Ristov, Hanis Bagashov, Stefan Kitanovic, Dragan Mishevski, Ivan Vrtev Soptrajanov, Igorco Postolov, Perunika Kiselički, Ines Hodic and Erina Poplavska, plus the director's sister and the film's producer, famous Macedonian actress Labina Mitevska

The script was co-written by Mitevska and Elma Tataragic, acclaimed French cinematographer Agnès Godard was the DoP, and Stefan Stabenow (In Bloom [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simo…
festival scope
film profile], Babai [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Visar Morina
film profile]) and Sophie Vercruysse (Baden Baden [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Souvenir [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) edited the picture. Jean Paul Dessy (Le vertige des possibles [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) composed the score. 

When the Day Had No Name was co-produced by Macedonia's Sisters and Brother Mitevski, Belgium's Entre Chien et Loup and Slovenia's Vertigo. Cercamon has the international rights. 

 

