Teona Strugar Mitevska returns to Berlin with When the Day Had No Name

by Vladan Petkovic

08/02/2017 - The Macedonian director’s fourth feature is a drama about the tragic adventure of six teenagers set against a backdrop of ethnic tensions

Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska's fourth feature film, When the Day Had No Name, will world-premiere in the Berlinale's Panorama programme. It marks her fourth entry in the section, after the short film Veta, which earned her a Special Mention of the Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy in 2001, and the features I Am from Titov Veles (2007) and The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears (2012).

When the Day Had No Name is a story of a lost generation damaged by the social upheaval in the Balkans. In 2012, the bodies of several Macedonian teenagers were found near a lake outside Skopje, after six ordinary boys went out on a fishing expedition. In the film, during the next 24 hours together, they get to know each other better and begin to let their masks drop. They toy with each other’s emotions, dance around to old pop songs, clash with some Albanians, put their sexual magnetism to the test – and search for a way to vent their lust for life in a frustrating society.

The main cast consists of newcomers Leon Ristov, Hanis Bagashov, Stefan Kitanovic, Dragan Mishevski, Ivan Vrtev Soptrajanov, Igorco Postolov, Perunika Kiselički, Ines Hodic and Erina Poplavska, plus the director's sister and the film's producer, famous Macedonian actress Labina Mitevska.

The script was co-written by Mitevska and Elma Tataragic, acclaimed French cinematographer Agnès Godard was the DoP, and Stefan Stabenow (In Bloom , Babai ) and Sophie Vercruysse (Baden Baden , Souvenir ) edited the picture. Jean Paul Dessy (Le vertige des possibles ) composed the score.

When the Day Had No Name was co-produced by Macedonia's Sisters and Brother Mitevski, Belgium's Entre Chien et Loup and Slovenia's Vertigo. Cercamon has the international rights.