The Match Factory heads to Berlin with a refugee, revenge and a funeral
by Birgit Heidsiek
- The German sales agent is presenting three titles in competition at the Berlinale
Cologne-based world sales agent The Match Factory is making its way to the Berlinale with a strong line-up that includes five festival entries, among them three competition titles. After the immense success of Le Havre [+see also:
film profile], Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki (The Match Factory Girl) is presenting The Other Side of Hope [+see also:
film profile]. Set in Helsinki, the tragicomedy marks the second instalment in his trilogy on refugees. Scandinavia is also the place where the protagonist in Bright Nights by Thomas Arslan (Gold [+see also:
film profile]) must go to attend his father's funeral. Together with his 14-year-old son, with whom he has always had minimal contact, he embarks on a trip to a remote region of Northern Norway.
In the third competition title, Wild Mouse [+see also:
film profile] by writer-director-actor Josef Hader, a man's middle-class life spirals completely out of control when a chief editor fires a famous music critic from a Viennese newspaper. Together with his old school friend, he begins nightly campaigns against his former boss that escalate to extreme lengths.
For the Berlinale Special entry Bye Bye Germany [+see also:
film profile], Belgian writer-director Sam Garbarski (Irina Palm [+see also:
film profile], Vijay and I [+see also:
film profile]) teamed up once again with popular German actor Moritz Bleibtreu. Set in post-war Germany, the story is about a smooth-talking businessman and his Jewish friends who are trying to make money to fund their trip to America. While business is flourishing for the talented entertainers, they start to ask questions about their German friend's murky past. A hidden secret is also the main theme in the Panorama title Centaur by Aktan Arym Kubat (The Light Thief [+see also:
film profile]). In the movie, a quiet family man and father becomes a horse thief owing to his belief that only a genuine horse racer riding at night can write off the curse that is punishing the Kyrgyz people.
The Match Factory is also showing two films in the Lola@Berlinale programme at the European Film Market, which is hosted by the German Film Academy: the award-winning Toni Erdmann [+see also:
film profile] by Maren Ade (Everyone Else [+see also:
film profile]) and Wild [+see also:
film profile] by Nicolette Krebitz (The Heart Is a Dark Forest [+see also:
film profile]). Further titles at the market include the German coming-of-age story Axolotl Overkill [+see also:
film profile] by Helene Hegemann, the drama The Burglar [+see also:
film profile] by Hagar Ben Asher (The Slut [+see also:
film profile]), the artsy Manifesto [+see also:
film profile] by Julian Rosefeldt (The Shift), the Egyptian revolution drama The Nile Hilton Incident [+see also:
film profile] by Tarik Saleh (Metropia [+see also:
film profile]), the portrait of a German painter Paula [+see also:
film profile] by Christian Schwochow (November Child [+see also:
film profile]), the moving identity drama Framing Mom [+see also:
film profile] by Sara Johnsen (Kissed by Winter [+see also:
film profile]) and the crime story Super Dark Times by Kevin Phillips (Too Cool for School).