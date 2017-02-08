The Match Factory heads to Berlin with a refugee, revenge and a funeral

08/02/2017 - The German sales agent is presenting three titles in competition at the Berlinale

Cologne-based world sales agent The Match Factory is making its way to the Berlinale with a strong line-up that includes five festival entries, among them three competition titles. After the immense success of Le Havre , Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki (The Match Factory Girl) is presenting The Other Side of Hope . Set in Helsinki, the tragicomedy marks the second instalment in his trilogy on refugees. Scandinavia is also the place where the protagonist in Bright Nights by Thomas Arslan (Gold ) must go to attend his father’s funeral. Together with his 14-year-old son, with whom he has always had minimal contact, he embarks on a trip to a remote region of Northern Norway.

In the third competition title, Wild Mouse by writer-director-actor Josef Hader, a man’s middle-class life spirals completely out of control when a chief editor fires a famous music critic from a Viennese newspaper. Together with his old school friend, he begins nightly campaigns against his former boss that escalate to extreme lengths.

For the Berlinale Special entry Bye Bye Germany , Belgian writer-director Sam Garbarski (Irina Palm , Vijay and I ) teamed up once again with popular German actor Moritz Bleibtreu. Set in post-war Germany, the story is about a smooth-talking businessman and his Jewish friends who are trying to make money to fund their trip to America. While business is flourishing for the talented entertainers, they start to ask questions about their German friend’s murky past. A hidden secret is also the main theme in the Panorama title Centaur by Aktan Arym Kubat (The Light Thief ). In the movie, a quiet family man and father becomes a horse thief owing to his belief that only a genuine horse racer riding at night can write off the curse that is punishing the Kyrgyz people.

The Match Factory is also showing two films in the Lola@Berlinale programme at the European Film Market, which is hosted by the German Film Academy: the award-winning Toni Erdmann by Maren Ade (Everyone Else ) and Wild by Nicolette Krebitz (The Heart Is a Dark Forest ). Further titles at the market include the German coming-of-age story Axolotl Overkill by Helene Hegemann, the drama The Burglar by Hagar Ben Asher (The Slut ), the artsy Manifesto by Julian Rosefeldt (The Shift), the Egyptian revolution drama The Nile Hilton Incident by Tarik Saleh (Metropia ), the portrait of a German painter Paula by Christian Schwochow (November Child ), the moving identity drama Framing Mom by Sara Johnsen (Kissed by Winter ) and the crime story Super Dark Times by Kevin Phillips (Too Cool for School).