Paul Sanchez est revenu currently filming and on the line-up of SBS

08/02/2017 - Produced by Ex Nihilo, the latest film by Patricia Mazuy, starring Laurent Lafitte and Zita Hanrot, will be released by SBS

Active on the production, French distribution and international sales fronts, Parisian company SBS is riding the incredible wave of its 2016 successes (Elle by Paul Verhoeven and Aquarius by Kleber Mendonça Filho), as it waits for Lover for a Day by Philippe Garrel (currently in post-production). And Saïd Ben Saïd’s company has just added a new captivating filmmaker to its already impressive little black book of partners (which includes the likes of De Palma, Polanski and Cronenberg, as well as Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Pascal Bonitzer), as it is co-producing and handling the French distribution as well as international sales of French-Belgian film Paul Sanchez est revenu! by Patricia Mazuy, filming on which kicks off today.

The 4th fictional feature by the director following on from Peaux de vaches (unveiled in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 1989 and nominated for the César for Best Debut Film in 1990), The King’s Daughters (shown at Un Certain Regard in 2000, winner of the Jean Vigo Prize in the same year, and nominated for eight Césars in 2011), and Of Women and Horses (acclaimed in the Piazza Grande section of Locarno in 2011), Paul Sanchez est revenu! reunites cast members Laurent Lafitte (who was nominated for the César for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Elle in 2017, and who we will soon see in Au revoir là-haut and K.O.), Zita Hanrot (who won the César for Most Promising Actress in 2016 for Fatima , will hit screens on 22 February in Visiting Ours , and recently starred in La fête est finie and K.O.), Idir Chender (who we will see in the Forum of the Berlinale in Hotel Occidental), Philippe Girard and Anthony Paliotti.

Written by Yves Thomas and Patricia Mazuy (the pair were nominated for the 2001 César for Best Screenplay for Saint-Cyr), the screenplay opens with a piece of news: Paul Sanchez, a criminal who disappeared 15 years ago, is back! At the Les Arcs police station, nobody can quite believe it, except perhaps female police officer Marion…

Produced by Patrick Sobelman for Ex Nihilo, Paul Sanchez est revenu! is being co-produced by Cinéfeel, Belgian company Les Films du Fleuve, and by SBS, which will handle the film’s distribution in France along with international sales. Pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+, the feature has also received support in the form of an advance on receipts from the CNC and Manon Sofica. Filming will take place until 6 April in the Var.

