Kinology on the starting blocks at the EFM

by Fabien Lemercier

08/02/2017 - With a line-up featuring Annette by Leos Carax, I Am Not a Witch by Rungano Nyoni and A Polar Year by Samuel Collardey

Ten titles, three of which are brand new, comprise the line-up of French international sales company Kinology, which intends to do well at the European Film Market of the 67th Berlinale (9-19 February 2017), where it will most notably continue pre-sales for English-language film Annette by Leos Carax, filming on which has been announced for the beginning of next summer with American star Adam Driver heading up the cast and the participation of Rihanna. Recently supported in co-production and pre-sales by Arte France Cinéma, the 6th feature film by the cult filmmaker of Boy Meets Girl, Mauvais sang, Les amants du Pont-Neuf, Pola X and Holy Motors is being produced by Bruno Pesery for Parisian company Arena Films, Vega Film for Switzerland, Wrong Men North for Belgium, and Detailfilm for Germany. A rock piece, the screenplay for which was written by the director and the Maeil brothers of the group Sparks, Annette tells of the dramatic love story between an opera singer and a stand-up comedian.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Kinology’s line-up also includes a film currently in post-production which become the object of desire of a great many sellers when it was presented in December at Work-in-Progress at the Les Arcs European Film Festival: I Am Not a Witch by Zambian director Rungano Nyoni (see article). This debut feature, which follows the misfortunes of a young nine-year-old girl who is exiled from her village following a relatively minor incident and stumbles across the camp of a travelling group of witches, was produced by Juliette Grandmont for Parisian company Clandestine Films and by Emily Morgan for British company Soda Pictures, and will be unveiled in May.

The team led by Grégoire Melin (supported by Gaëlle Mareschi) will also use Berlin to kick off pre-sales for A Polar Year by Samuel Collardey (see article), the director of The Learner (winner of Critics’ Week at Venice in 2008) and Land Legs (winner of the Performance Award in the Orizzonti section of Venice in 2016), filming on which has already started in Greenland.

The third new addition to Kinology’s line-up is Spirou & Fantasio’s Great Adventures by Alexandre Coffre (Borderline , The Volcano ), an adaptation of the cult comic strip (55 albums published between 1948 and 2016) with Thomas Solivérès and Alex Lutz in the title roles, supported by Christian Clavier, Géraldine Nakache and Ramzy Bédia. This Fidélité Films production, which began filming on 16 January, will be released in France by Metropolitan.

Currently in post-production are two English-language genre films by hard-hitting French filmmakers: French-Canadian horror flick Incident in a Ghost Land by Pascal Laugier (starring Crystal Reed and Anastasia Phillips and notably produced by Clément Miserez and Jean-Charles Lévy), and Cold Skin by Xavier Gens (co-produced by Spain and France – see article). Also currently in post-production is Money’s Money by Géla Babluani (see article).

Currently in pre-production is Girls With Balls by Olivier Afonso (a French-Belgian-Luxembourgish feature headed up by C4 Productions and Noodles, a slasher comedy centering around a female volleyball team that is hunted down in the forest by a group of debauched hunters) and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote by Terry Gilliam, who’s back working with Kinology with Spanish company Tornasol heading up production. Last but not least, the line-up of completed films includes Mum’s Wrong by Marc Fitoussi.

(Translated from French)