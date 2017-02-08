Ireland set to make Berlinale splash

by Naman Ramachandran

08/02/2017 - Four films are in official selection at the festival, with several more in the market

Ireland is all set to make a mark at the Berlinale and the concurrent European Film Market (EFM). There are four films with Irish involvement in official selection, including Irish director Aisling Walsh’s Ireland-Canada co-production Maudie (sales agent: Mongrel International), which will be presented as part of the Berlinale Special Gala; Volker Schlöndorff’s Germany/Ireland/France/UK co-production Return to Montauk (Gaumont), co-written by Ireland’s Colm Tóibín, which will screen in competition; Risteard Ó Domhnaill’s documentary Atlantic (Indiecan Entertainment), an Ireland/Norway/Canada co-production, which will compete in the Culinary Cinema category; and Duncan Campbell’s short film The Welfare of Tomás Ó Hallissy (Lux), which is in the Forum Expanded selection.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Besides these titles, Ireland has a large presence in the market. The Irish Film Board has a stand at the EFM. Fresh from Sundance, Irish documentaries In Loco Parentis by Neasa Ní Chianáin and David Rane and Frankie Fenton’s It’s Not Yet Dark (sales agent: Autlook Filmsales) will screen at the market. There are also market screenings on the cards for Denis Bartok’s Nails (Kaleidoscope Film), Seán Ó Cualáin’s Crash and Burn (Autlook Filmsales), Brendan Muldowney’s Pilgrimage (XYZ Films), Erik Poppe’s The King’s Choice (Beta Cinema) and Liam Gavin’s A Dark Song (Kaleidescope Film).

There are also several other Irish titles selling at the EFM. These include Lance Daly’s Black ’47 (sales agent: Altitude Film Sales), Nora Twomey’s The Breadwinner (Westend Films), Peter Foott’s The Young Offenders (Carnaby International), Mark O’Rowe’s Delinquent Season (Protagonist Pictures), Brian O’Malley’s The Lodgers (Epic Pictures Group), Stephen Burke’s Maze (Visit Films), Alan Gilsenan’s Unless (International Film Trust), David Freyne’s The Third Wave (Bac Films Distribution), John Butler’s Handsome Devil (Radiant Films), Jaume Balagueró’s Muse (Filmax International), Bharat Nalluri’s The Man Who Invented Christmas (The Solution Entertainment Group), Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer (HanWay Films), Ross McDonnell and Tim Golden’s Elián (Content Media), Rebecca Daly’s Good Favour (Visit Films), Conor McDermottroe’s Halal Daddy (Global Screen), Haifaa Al-Mansour’s Mary Shelley (HanWay Films) and Philip John’s Moon Dogs (7&7).

There are also a number of Irish films coming to the EFM in quest of sales agents.