The Film Fund Luxembourg backs 13 new projects

by Vitor Pinto

09/02/2017 - The first round of funding for 2017 earmarked a total amount of €3,861,890 for production, script and development support

The Film Fund Luxembourg has announced the recipients of its latest round of funding, after the meetings held in early February. A total of 13 new audiovisual projects, including fiction features and short films, documentaries, animated titles and TV series, were granted a total amount of €3,861,890, split into two strands (selective production scheme, and selective support for script and development).

The highest amount in the selective production scheme went to director Bruce McDonald, whose feature Dreamland, to be produced by Calach Films, received €1.4 million.

Five other projects made it to the final selection in this strand, which allocates a total amount of €3,582,670. The list also includes the animated series Fox & Hare by Mascha Halberstad and Tom Van Gestel (Doghouse Films – €885,230), the feature film The Beast in the Jungle by Clara Van Gool (Amour Fou Luxembourg – €752,440), the feature documentary Cachalots by Guillaume Vincent (Calach Films – €275,000), the documentary series Fashion Geek by Maryam Goormaghtigh (Tarantula Luxembourg – €150,000) and the short film Cow-boy by Frédéric Zeimet (Antevita Films – €120,000).

The selective support for script and development handed out €279,220 to seven projects. Topping the list, with €69,220, is the documentary feature Luxembourg, année zero, to be directed by Jean Huot. This Skilllab production is followed by De Besch, a TV series being produced by Samsa Film, which received €50,000.

Kommunioun, a feature project produced by Les Films Fauves, received €40,000, whereas an equal amount of €30,000 went to four other projects: the animated features Le Petit Nicolas, parfum d’enfance (Bidibul Productions) and Molesworth (Melusine Productions), the feature film Juliette (Iris Productions) and the feature documentary Cape Verdean Blues (Red Lion).

Several rounds of funding are organised annually by the Film Fund Luxembourg. For this first round of 2017, a total of 24 projects were submitted. The upcoming deadlines for project submissions are 28 February, 6 June, 8 August, 10 October and 12 December.

The selection committee includes Jean-Louis Scheffen, Guy Daleiden, Boyd van Hoeij, Karin Schockweiler, Rachel Schmid and Sébastien Tasch.