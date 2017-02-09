The Bulgarian National Film Center increases amount for co-productions

by Stefan Dobroiu

09/02/2017 - In 2017, the institution will spend more than €6.5 million on film support

The Bulgarian National Film Center has recently announced the total amount to be spent in 2017 for production, distribution and festival support: €6.5 million. The Center has also announced that the amount for co-production support has been increased from approximately €440,000 in 2016 to €500,000 in 2017.

This amount is part of the approximately €5.4 million that the Center will spend on film production support. The rest of the total budget will be used for distribution support for domestic releases and support of festivals, other cinema events and international promotion of Bulgarian films.

In 2017, the Center will organise two competitions for feature projects. The institution will also organise four co-production project competitions, each handing out a total of €125,000. The winners of the four co-production competitions will be announced in March, May, September and November.

This increased attention being paid to co-productions is a priority for Kamen Balkanski, the acting director of the Center. “The co-production scheme is very important from my point of view. Bulgaria and its neighbouring countries are low-capacity nations with relatively small audiences and markets. Co-productions, although more complicated on an organisational level, give us the possibility to widen our audiences and find new distribution and promotion methods,” he explained in an interview for Cineuropa.

Among the most recent co-productions that received support from the Center were Bogdan Mirică’s Dogs , Peter Brossens and Jessica Woodworth’s King of the Belgians , and Bojan Vuletic’s Requiem for Mrs. J. The latter will meet the international audience a few days from now, in the Berlinale Panorama, before having its Bulgarian debut in the competition of the 21st Sofia International Film Festival (9-19 March).