Jour2Fête joins the big league

by Fabien Lemercier

09/02/2017 - The French distributor is also making a name for itself in the field of international sales, and its slate includes the Bear hopeful Felicity and Beauty and the Dogs

Founded in 2006 by Sarah Chazelle and Etienne Ollagnier, Jour2Fête has forged an excellent reputation over the years thanks to its editorial policy and its distribution work in France, with films such as A Royal Affair , Victoria , The Milk of Sorrow , Jerichow , Yella , Miele and Amour fou , not to mention documentaries, with titles like More Than Honey and the phenomenally successful recent movie Merci patron! by François Ruffin (which took almost 520,000 admissions in France last year and earned itself a nomination in its respective category for the 2017 César Awards). However, the Paris-based company has added another string to its bow by branching out into international sales, a sector it started exploring discreetly in 2012. Since then, it has gradually been developing this side of the business, and this year, it is heading to the European Film Market of the 67th Berlinale (9-19 February 2017) to present a very solid line-up that for the first time includes a contender for the Golden Bear, with Felicity by Alain Gomis (whose previous opus, Tey , also unveiled in competition at Berlin, was distributed in France by Jour2Fête), which will have its world premiere on Saturday 11 February and is set to go on general release in France on 29 March, again courtesy of Jour2Fête.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The international sales team managed by Samuel Blanc will be at the EFM to pre-sell Beauty and the Dogs, the third feature by Kaouther Ben Hania, after Challat of Tunis (revealed in the ACID programme at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival) and the documentary Zaineb Hates the Snow (popular out of competition at Locarno last year and an award winner at the Cinemed Festival in Montpellier). Currently in post-production, the film, which is due to be ready in the spring, took part in the Fabrique des Cinémas du Monde at Cannes in 2015 and was supported by the Hubert Bals Fund, among other backers. The story revolves around Mariam, an attractive Tunisian student who had everything planned out: she was going to enjoy an evening of dancing. But it all came crashing down... Despite the trauma she went through, she is determined to press charges. But what can she do when her only chance depends entirely on her attacker?

Also standing out among the titles being pre-sold is the documentary Wiz Kids: Making School a Better Place by Antoine Fromental, which follows an alternative programme set up by the headteacher at a “difficult” school in the inner suburbs of Paris, who experimented with organising two classes of intensive drama lessons and some rugby coaching sessions.

Another title on the slate is a feature debut in post-production, Superlovers by Guilhem Amesland (see the article – starring Vincent Macaigne, Philippe Rebbot, Hafzia Herzi and Suzanne Clément), plus there will be market screenings of A Wedding by Belgium’s Stephan Streker (selected at Toronto, Best Actress and Best Actor Awards at Angoulême, and Audience Award at Namur – released in France on 22 February via Jour2Fête and in Belgium on 8 March) and Corniche Kennedy by Dominique Cabrera (showing on French screens since 18 January).

(Translated from French)