Beta Cinema shows off its wares at Berlin
by Birgit Heidsiek
- The German sales agent is presenting its strongest ever line-up at the European Film Market
Munich-based world sales agent Beta Cinema is presenting its biggest ever official selection line-up, with three Competition, three Berlinale Special and one Panorama entry in the 2017 Berlinale, which kicks off today. Four years after winning the Golden Bear with Child’s Pose [+see also:
film profile], Romanian director Calin Peter Netzer returns to the Berlinale competition with Ana, Mon Amour [+see also:
film profile]. For this intimate relationship drama, in which the fight for love ends in a fatal co-dependency, Netzer teamed up once again with DoP Andrei Butica (Child’s Pose).
Poland’s multiple Academy Award nominee Agnieszka Holland (In Darkness [+see also:
film profile], Europa Europa, House of Cards) is entering the Berlinale Competition with her thriller Spoor [+see also:
film profile], which is based on the best-selling novel Drive Your Plough over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk, one of the most famous figures in contemporary Polish literature. Another Golden Bear contender is Andres Veiel’s (If Not Us, Who [+see also:
film profile]) documentary Beuys [+see also:
film profile], on the titular late visionary German artist who became famous for wearing a hat and creating the legendary “Fettecke” abstract work of art.
Beta Cinema is also handling three films in the Berlinale Special programme. Based on the best-selling novel by Eugen Ruge, the German-Russian co-production In Times of Fading Light by Matti Geschonneck (Berlin - Boxhagener Platz [+see also:
film profile]) stars Bruno Ganz as a 90-year-old former resistance fighter who is celebrating his birthday with friends and family in East Berlin in early autumn 1989, ignoring the dramatic changes in the world around him. With A Prominent Patient [+see also:
film profile], Julius Ševčík takes a look back at the run-up to World War II and depicts the true story of Jan Masaryk, the son of the founder of Czechoslovakia, who was also an ambassador in London and the Foreign Minister, and became a man without a nation after the German invasion of his homeland. Furthermore, with The Same Sky, Academy Award nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall [+see also:
film profile]) presents a family drama set in Cold War-era Berlin, screening in Berlinale Special Series.
The Panorama entry The King’s Choice [+see also:
film profile] by award-winning director Erik Poppe (A Thousand Times Good Night [+see also:
film profile], Troubled Water [+see also:
film profile]) depicts the German attack on neutral Norway during World War II. Starring Jesper Christensen (Quantum of Solace [+see also:
film profile]) and Karl Markovics (The Counterfeiters [+see also:
film profile]), the epic was one of the nine entries shortlisted for Best Foreign-language Film at this year’s Academy Awards.
Further EFM titles on Beta Cinema’s line-up include Chris Kraus’ (The Poll Diaries [+see also:
film profile]) award-winning drama The Bloom of Yesterday [+see also:
film profile], which has already been sold all across Asia, and the hard-boiled thriller Cold Hell by Academy Award-winning Austrian director Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters).