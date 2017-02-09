José Padilha wraps Entebbe project

by Naman Ramachandran

09/02/2017 - Film stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl and Eddie Marsan, Lionsgate to sell available territories at the European Film Market

José Padilha has completed principal photography on the as yet untitled Entebbe project. A political thriller inspired by the true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris, the film depicts the daring rescue mission and also brings the longstanding conflict between Israel and Palestine into focus while exploring the perspectives of both sides. Filming took place on location in the UK and in Malta. The cast includes Rosamund Pike, BAFTA, Oscar and Golden Globe nominated for Gone Girl, Daniel Brühl, BAFTA and Golden nominated for Rush and Eddie Marsan (Their Finest ), Ben Schnetzer (Pride ), Lior Ashkenazi (recently seen in The Dune ) and Denis Ménochet (recently seen in The Dancer ).

Working Title’s (UK) Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produced the movie with Kate Solomon, Michelle Wright, and Ron Halpern alongside Participant Media (US) who fully financed through Amblin Partners (US), with Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King executive-producing. Olivier Courson, Jean-Claude Darmon, Angela Morrison, Liza Chasin, and Jo Burn are also executive producers.

The film will be released through Participant’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners, with Focus Features distributing in the US, eOne in the UK, Australia/New Zealand, Spain and Benelux. Lionsgate will handle international sales for available non-output territories starting at the European Film Market (EFM) this week.

Brazilian filmmaker José Padilha shot to prominence with his very first directorial venture, the documentary Bus 174 (2002) with wins at CPH:DOX, Rotterdam, Munich, Rio, Miami, Havana and São Paulo. Similarly, Elite Squad (2007) won awards across the world, including the Golden Bear at Berlin and Elite Squad: The Enemy Within (2010) also won a slew of awards globally. More recently, he produced two seasons of the hit Netflix series Narcos.