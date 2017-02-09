Waldstille (2016)
The Queen of Spain (2016)
Sister Of Mine (2017)
Paris La Blanche (2016)
Blind Spot (2017)
That Trip We Took with Dad (2016)
A Taste of Ink (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Paris La Blanche (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

INSTITUTIONS Europe

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Tunisia gets on board the MEDIA programme

by 

- The Mediterranean country will be a full participant in the EU programme by next summer, subject to various conditions, but can already apply for some calls

Tunisia gets on board the MEDIA programme

On 20 January, Tunisia joined the list of non-European Union member countries able to participate in the MEDIA – Creative Europe programme, which already includes Iceland, Norway, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, Serbia, and the recently included Israel (read the news). Its entry into the programme is, however, subject to a number of conditions.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The news comes after the Joint Communication on strengthening EU support for Tunisia from September, and reinforces the cooperation guidelines drawn up last December between European Union presidents Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker and Martin Schulz, and Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi, via a press release in which they agree that they “commend Tunisia's desire to join the Creative Europe programme, which offers an additional opportunity to further promote dialogue between our societies and which will allow Tunisian cultural operators to become involved as quickly as possible”.

Despite disagreements, until the Creative Europe agreement is signed in summer 2017, Tunisia will not be able to take part fully in the Creative Europe and MEDIA sub-programmes, but will have the chance to participate in the "cultural platforms", "film festivals" and "literary translation" calls.

Digital Single Market spokesperson Nathalie Vandystadt stated, “With the support of the EU Delegation and the future establishment of a Creative Europe Desk in Tunis, local cultural and audiovisual operators will be properly informed to participate fully in the MEDIA programme in 2018.”

The full participation of the Mediterranean country in the Creative Europe programme will include training, festival, film-education and market-access activities. There will also be support for international projects, thanks to an Information, Training and Assistance Centre for European programmes, which the country will host.

 

comments
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

WALLONIE BERLINALE 2 HOME