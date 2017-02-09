Tunisia gets on board the MEDIA programme

by Fran Royo

09/02/2017 - The Mediterranean country will be a full participant in the EU programme by next summer, subject to various conditions, but can already apply for some calls

On 20 January, Tunisia joined the list of non-European Union member countries able to participate in the MEDIA – Creative Europe programme, which already includes Iceland, Norway, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, Serbia, and the recently included Israel (read the news). Its entry into the programme is, however, subject to a number of conditions.

The news comes after the Joint Communication on strengthening EU support for Tunisia from September, and reinforces the cooperation guidelines drawn up last December between European Union presidents Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker and Martin Schulz, and Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi, via a press release in which they agree that they “commend Tunisia's desire to join the Creative Europe programme, which offers an additional opportunity to further promote dialogue between our societies and which will allow Tunisian cultural operators to become involved as quickly as possible”.

Despite disagreements, until the Creative Europe agreement is signed in summer 2017, Tunisia will not be able to take part fully in the Creative Europe and MEDIA sub-programmes, but will have the chance to participate in the "cultural platforms", "film festivals" and "literary translation" calls.

Digital Single Market spokesperson Nathalie Vandystadt stated, “With the support of the EU Delegation and the future establishment of a Creative Europe Desk in Tunis, local cultural and audiovisual operators will be properly informed to participate fully in the MEDIA programme in 2018.”

The full participation of the Mediterranean country in the Creative Europe programme will include training, festival, film-education and market-access activities. There will also be support for international projects, thanks to an Information, Training and Assistance Centre for European programmes, which the country will host.