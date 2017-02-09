French sales agents boast five contenders for the Golden Bear

by Fabien Lemercier

09/02/2017 - We present an overview of the myriad films being showcased in the various Berlin sections and being marketed at the EFM by French international sales agents

It’s all systems go at the European Film Market of the 67th Berlinale (9-19 February 2017), and as always, the many French international sales agents have no shortage of titles to negotiate deals for, particularly those featuring on the line-up of the festival’s various selections. Standing out on their slates are five hopefuls for the 2017 Golden Bear, as Pathé International is selling Django by Etienne Comar (which opens the gathering today, in competition), Gaumont is pinning its hopes on Return to Montauk by Germany’s Volker Schlöndorff, Memento Films International is touting the Chinese animated feature Have a Nice Day by Liu Jian, Jour2Fête is pushing Felicity by Alain Gomis, and Funny Balloons has high hopes for A Fantastic Woman by Chile’s Sebastián Lelio. And let’s not forget Films Boutique, the German "subsidiary" of Paris-based company Films Distribution, with three titles in competition: Colo by Portugal’s Teresa Villaverde, Joaquim by Brazil’s Marcelo Gomes and On Body and Soul by Hungary’s Ildikó Enyedi.

Out of competition in the official selection, Pathé International will be able to put its faith in Viceroy’s House by British filmmaker of Indian heritage Gurinder Chadha and Memento Films International in The Midwife by Martin Provost. Meanwhile, Films Distribution will be marketing a film in the Berlinale Special Gala programme, The Young Karl Marx by Raoul Peck.

In the Panorama, Pyramide International is selling the opening film, The Wound by South African filmmaker John Trengove, Wild Bunch is touting the Brazilian movie Just Like Our Parents by Laís Bodanzky, Wide Management can boast the French-Chinese co-production Ciao Ciao by Song Chuan on its slate, Still Moving is pinning its hopes on Pendular by Brazil’s Julia Murat (co-produced by France), and Premium Films is unveiling a feature hailing from Bhutan (Honeygiver Among the Dogs by Dechen Roder), whereas Memento Films International will continue working to shift Call Me by Your Name by Italy’s Luca Guadagnino and Berlin Syndrome by Australia’s Cate Shortland.

In the Panorama Dokumente, Belgian-French firm Be For Films comes bearing Belinda by Marie Dumora, which will open the section, Wide House will continue striking lucrative deals with its Oscar-nominated title I Am Not Your Negro by Raoul Peck, UDI is selling Ghost Hunting by Raed Andoni (produced by France, Palestine, Switzerland and Qatar), Doc & Film International will be negotiating deals for the US-Danish co-production Strong Island by US director Yance Ford and Bones of Contention by his fellow countrywoman Andrea Weiss, and Paris-based company Les Asphofilms is marketing its own production Investigating Paradise by Algeria’s Merzak Allouache.

In the Forum section, Luxbox is present with Barrage by Luxembourg’s Laura Schroeder, MPM Films with the French productions Strange Birds by Elise Girard and Hotel Occidental by Neïl Beloufa, Be For Films with Animals by Greg Zglinski (a co-production between Switzerland, Austria and Poland), Memento Films International with My Happy Family by Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross, UDI with the French-Tunisian feature Foreign Body by Raja Amari (revealed at Toronto), which will be presented in the Forum, and Norte with its production Somniloquies by Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor. And as for the documentaries, Alpha Violet is pinning its hopes on the Moroccan title House in the Fields by Tala Hadid, Andana Films on the French-Congolese production Maman Colonelle by Dieudo Hamadi, and Wide House on the US movie For Ahkeem by Jeremy S Levine and Landon Van Soest.

Lastly, we should point out that Loco Films is selling two films being presented on the Generation programme (Little Harbour by Slovakia’s Iveta Grofova – see the article – and the Brazilian film Nalu on the Border by Christiane Oliveira), the same section in which Stray Dogs is striking deals for the Canadian title Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves by Mathieu Denis and Simon Lavoie, and Bathysphère for Wallay by Berni Goldblat, which it executive-produced.

