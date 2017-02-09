Latido Films heads to the beating heart of the European Film Market

by Alfonso Rivera

09/02/2017 - The Spanish sales agent managed by Antonio Saura is bringing a slate of tantalising titles to Berlin, spearheaded by the war film Rescue Under Fire, starring Roberto Álamo and Ariadna Gil

Rescue Under Fire is the directorial debut by Adolfo Martínez, who cut his teeth helming second units on big-budget Hollywood productions. The film, based on true events that took place in Afghanistan in 2012, tells the story of how a helicopter is left stranded in the crossfire, with medics coming to the aid of wounded Americans as they dodge bullets and await rescue. It stars Roberto Álamo (who has just received the Goya Award for Best Lead Actor of 2016 for his performance in May God Save Us ), Raúl Mérida, Ruth Gabriel and Ariadna Gil (whom we haven’t seen on the big screen since 2014, when Another Frontier was presented in Sitges). Produced by Tornasol Films, Rescue Under Fire has already been sold for Japan, and markets such as France, Italy, Korea and China are in the process of bidding for it. Its first international screening will take place in the next few days at the European Film Market, organised by its press agent, Antonio Saura, of Spanish sales agent Latido Films. It will go on general release in Spain on 10 March, distributed by eOne Films.

Another feature debut being sold by Latido Films at Berlin is Mist and the Maiden by Andrés Koppel, who has shot an adaptation of a Lorenzo Silva crime novel on his native Canary Islands. The movie follows the investigation undertaken by two Guardia Civil policemen as they attempt to unearth the murky details of the death of a young local man. It is toplined by Verónica Echegui, Quim Gutiérrez, Aura Garrido and, once again, the intense Roberto Álamo. Produced by Antena 3 and Tornasol, it will be released in Spain in September, courtesy of DeAplaneta.

Latido will also be pre-selling the third film by Álvaro Brechner (Mr. Kaplan ) over the next few days, which is on the cusp of shooting. Memories from the Cell is about the imprisonment of legendary Uruguayan politician José Múgica, who ended up becoming president of his country and an ideological role model for the whole world. It stars Antonio de la Torre, Chino Darín and Alfonso Tort. It is being produced by Spanish company Tornasol Films together with France’s Manny Films, Argentina’s Haddock Films and Uruguay’s Salado.

Latido will also be marketing the Bulgarian-Belgian co-production directed by Konstantin Bojanov Light Thereafter , which took part in the recent International Film Festival Rotterdam, and the documentary Chavela: A Portrait of a Fighter, which is taking part in the documentary section of Panorama and which involves contributions from familiar faces and friends of the Mexican singer, such as Pedro Almodóvar, Miguel Bosé and Martirio.

