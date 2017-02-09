Lithuania goes to Berlin

by Cineuropa

09/02/2017 - Eglė Vertelytė’s first feature, Miracle, will be screened for film professionals at the European Film Market

Lithuania will be present at the European Film Market during the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. Special screenings for film-industry professionals will include the Lithuanian title Miracle, directed by Eglė Vertelytė.

Miracle is a co-production by Lithuanian company In Script and Bulgarian outfit Geopoly Film. The story takes us back to 1992. Lithuania is overwhelmed by an economic crisis; jobs are scarce, the banks are crashing, inflation is soaring. Irena, the head of the local pig farm, struggles to maintain the company and her employees. But everything changes when a handsome American man shows up in the village… Pre-production and production of the film were co-funded by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Centre, and the Eurimages European Cinema Support Fund. The film is expected to premiere in autumn 2017.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“With the post-production nearing the end, the distribution strategy comes to life,” says Lukas Trimonis, the producer of the film. “I am very happy that Miracle has found its international sales agent.” French outfit Wide Management will present the film at the market through closed screenings and private meetings.

The Baltic co-production Pretenders , directed by Vallo Toomla and premiered last year in San Sebastián’s New Directors section, will also be screened for the market’s professionals.

Three Lithuanians (actress Aistė Diržiūtė, director Jonas Trukanas and producer Goda Siurbytė) will take part in the Berlinale Talents event for budding filmmakers. Their project When the Lights Go Out has been selected for the short-film development programme. The film was first presented at the Baltic Pitching Forum that took place in Vilnius, in the autumn of 2016.

The Lithuanian Film Centre stand will present the Lithuanian film industry, tax concessions for film production, and the latest Lithuanian projects to film professionals. As part of this, 124 projects, including 14 films dedicated to the centenary of the restoration of national independence, have been included in the special Lithuanian Films 2016–2017 bilingual publication, released by the Lithuanian Film Centre. The digital version of the book can be found online.