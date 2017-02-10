New Europe Film Sales takes Summer 1993 to Berlin

by David González

10/02/2017 - The Warsaw-based sales agent is representing Carla Simón’s Generation entry, among other titles, at the European Film Market

Warsaw-based boutique sales agent New Europe Film Sales, headed by Jan Naszewski, is heading back to the European Film Market, taking place during the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, after it saw success at last year’s edition with titles such as United States of Love and Aloys .

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Selected in the Generation KPlus competition, Catalan filmmaker Carla Simón’s first feature, Summer 1993, will spearhead the line-up. Set in 1993, the film focuses on six-year-old Frida, who faces the first summer with her new adoptive family following the death of her parents. The film was co-produced by Inicia Film and Avalon, which will also distribute the film in Spain.

The company will also start pre-sales for Holy Air, written and directed by Israeli actor Shady Srour, the story of a couple who are part of the vanishing Arab Christian community in Nazareth, who have to make major life decisions when the woman falls pregnant. Produced by Ilan Moskovitch’s Tree M Productions and Srour’s own outfit Cinema Virgin, the film was supported by the Israeli Film Fund and the Gesher Film Fund.

The Icelandic suburban satire Under the Tree, set for completion in April 2017, will also be introduced to professionals. The new film by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson (Paris of the North , Either Way ) is being produced by Iceland’s Netop Films, Poland’s Madants and Denmark’s Profile Pictures. Starring Sigurdur Sigurjónsson, the film follows a man who has to move back in with his parents after his wife has thrown him out, and he gradually gets sucked into a dispute between his parents and their neighbours regarding an old and beautiful tree. The film is supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Danish Film Institute, Polish Film Institute, the Nordisk TV & Film Fond and Eurimages. It has already been pre-sold to France (Bac Films), Sena for Icelandic distribution and Scanbox for Scandinavia.

New Europe Film Sales will also organise screenings for the Anton Yelchin starrer Porto by Gabe Klinger, already sold to German-speaking Europe (MFA+), Brazil (Fenix), Benelux (Cinéart), Hungary (Mozinet), Japan (Mermaid Film), South Korea (AUD) and Taiwan (Moviecloud).

Recent additions to New Europe Film Sales’ line-up include Zoology (Karlovy Vary Special Jury Prize, Toronto, Fantastic Fest), Quit Staring at my Plate (presented in the Venice Days), The Last Family (Best Actor Award at Locarno) and One Week and a Day (GAN Distribution Prize in the Cannes Critics’ Week).