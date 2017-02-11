SF Studios takes Norway’s current bestseller to the EFM

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

11/02/2017 - Rasmus A Sivertsen’s fully animated In the Forest of Huckybucky and Stig Svendsen’s King’s Bay are on the Berlinale line-up of Stockholm’s international sales agency

Norwegian director Rasmus A Sivertsen’s fully animated children’s film In the Forest of Huckybucky – Norway’s current bestseller in the cinemas, which has since its 25 December opening reached 392,000 admissions – will be presented at the European Film Market (11-17 February) of the Berlin International Film Festival by Sweden’s SF Studios international sales agent. Scripted by Karsten Fullu, from Norwegian author-artist Thorbjørn Egner’s 1953 classic, the Qvisten Animation production follows the lives of Claus Climbermouse, Morten Wood Mouse, Mister Hare and their friends in the woods.

Represented at the Berlinale by head of international sales Anita Simovic and international sales manager Peter Torkelsson, SF Studios will also be introducing another new Norwegian film: Stig Svendsen’s King’s Bay. Described by Norwegian producer John M Jacobsen, of Filmkameratene, as “the first real political thriller made in Norway”, it follows an explosion that occurred on 5 November 1962 in the Norwegian mines at Kings Bay, Svalbard, in the Arctic, where 21 workers were killed. But was it really an accident? The film depicts the political power play that forced the Norwegian government to resign.

SF Studios will also screen Borg/McEnroe, Danish director Janus Metz’s depiction of Swedish tennis icon Björn Borg and his biggest rival, John McEnroe, as well as their numerous duels, such as during the 1980 Wimbledon tournament in London. Sverrir Gudnason, Shia LaBeouf and Stellan Skarsgård play the leads in the SF Studios production, scripted by Ronnie Sandahl, which is planned for an autumn 2017 release.

Swedish directors Christian Ryltenius and Maria Blom’s Bamse and the Witch’s Daughter is a fully animated family feature, scripted by Henrik Lörstad and Sten Carlberg, and produced by SF Studios. In the story, Croesus Vole finds gold in the beavers’ pond, and to get it he tricks the witch’s daughter Lova to conjure Bamse away. And with Bamse gone, it is up to all the other children to stop the villain.

Two Danish movies are on SF Studios’ EFM line-up: firstly, Danish director Charlotte Sieling’s The Man , starring Søren Malling and Jakob Oftebro, from Nimbus Film, which follows a world-famous Danish artist who is suddenly forced to confront his past when a son he never knew – now a renowned graffiti artist – shows up at his studio. Secondly, there is Danish director Mikkel Munch-Fals’ Swinger, with Martin Buch and Mille Dinesen in the leads. It portrays Adam, who is 40 and thinks his life is over – he feels as though he is living in a mental vacuum. But in the Meta Film feature, he falls in love with a young girl in the only place where it is now permitted to fall in love: in a swingers’ club.